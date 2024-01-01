The Color Of Light Does Not Affect Our Internal Clocks Or Sleep Cycles

Everybody has an internal sleep clock that is regulated by a hormone called melatonin. This hormone is influenced by the color wavelength, which is received through the eye’s retina or vision. According to a recent study conducted in 2019 in mice observed that yellowish shades of light impact more on sleeping patterns than the blue shades of light. However, there are no acclaimed research has been found so far that relates its impact on the sleeping cycle of human bodies.

The wavelength of colors, which ranges from 450 to 480 nm (nanometer), is sensitive to the human body. Due to this reason, most people easily identify blue colors that are well-known to disturb the sleeping cycle. And that is why, much research has proved that electronic items like smartphones, television, computers, and other LEDs affect the human internal clocks to sleep as these devices emit blue lights.

There Is No Impact Of Light Color On Our Internal Clocks Or Sleep Patterns

The ambient light allows us to see and identify different colors and objects. Also, it regulates the circadian clock, which is known to supervise different activities a person does throughout the day.

Further, the circadian clock is responsible for managing the sleep patterns of the human body. Meanwhile, there are photosensitive ganglion cells in the eyes that react to the color of light they receive and send a signal to the brain, whether it’s daytime or nighttime.

If the ganglion cells identify the color of light ranging anywhere around 450-490 nanometers, it detects it as a bluish color. As mentioned above, any shades related to blue, like violate or others, signal for daytime to the brain.

Links Between Colors Of Light And Our Internal Sleep Patterns

The theory of color science is too old, and the most significant research done by Sir Isaac Newton in 1666 gives several insights. According to his research, he found that there are several colors produced after passing pure while color light through a prism.

There he observed that every color has a unique wavelength which cannot be separated further to create another color. This was the authentic documented research on color theory so far that is now being used in several professions and further taking its references in different research to understand the impact of colors in various scenarios.

Also Read: Scientists Link Lack Of Sleep To Surging Anxiety Levels

Now, when we link the impact of colors to a sleeping pattern, its wavelength and temperature give significant relevancy. The blue color has a short wavelength and higher temperature that helps to synchronize the cardigan clock that is responsible for regulating the internal clocks in the human body.

When people go to daylight, there is mostly an abundance of blue wavelengths in the environment that synchronize the circadian close with day-timing. In reverse, as the day falls close to evening and night, it reduces blue colors from the environment. Thus, the internal sleeping clock synchronizes towards warm colors which are longer in wavelength, causing one to fall asleep.

As per the study done on mice, the yellowish and bluish colors have no evidence to impact the sleeping patterns of humans. However, several studies suggest starting the day with more and more natural light exposure that influences productivity, activeness, and overall work performance. In the daytime, the production of melatonin hormones is lower which is also regulated by internal clocks or circadian clocks.

As the day goes about to end and the evening time starts, the melatonin hormone production starts to increase. This way, it helps to synchronize the sleeping cycle with night time activity. It helps in sound and deep sleep. However, the impact of color of light on human sleep patterns is yet to be studied and requires various research to come to an evidential conclusion.

More: The Autism Risk Is Linked To Enlarged Brain Spaces – Infant Brain Study