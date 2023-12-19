As there is a high surge in cases related to COVID-19, Influenza, RSV, and flu, the CDC warns all the hospitals in the country to be on alert and ready to increase their care availabilities. CDC also stated that if the rise in the spread of these infections continues, it will be a hard time for hospitals and healthcare facilities. Pediatric hospitals are also at full capacity, as they were at this time of last year.

The CDC warned the hospitals to increase their care facilities for patients with respiratory illnesses. This means that patients with other health conditions will be on second priority for a while. CDC also mentioned that the state of this situation is yet to get worse.

CDC On Covid And Flu Surge

Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC, uploaded a video instructing people on the precautions they have to take this winter. He mentioned limiting outside visits and using masks. The new COVID-19 variant named Pirola Clan is more infectious than older variants.

Healthcare departments, including the CDC, have suggested citizens over 60 get vaccinated with doses of Influenza, flu, RSV, and COVID-19. CDC also mentioned that as people become more cautious, hospitalizations will decrease significantly.

Emergency room visits and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly in many parts of the country. Since the summer of this year, the CDC has measured a hike in the spread rate of this disease among children. Public health officials have declared that a substrain of COVID-19 names multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-G). Influenza is also increasing in many states, and RSV is also high in activity in other states.

As the winter starts, the composition of three respiratory viruses, RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19, will be at their peak. According to a report by the healthcare department, school-going kids are being affected by this flu situation the most. As the pediatric hospitals are at full capacity, treating those kids is a challenge in itself, the CDC says.

All About This New COVID-19 Variant

Officials have estimated that the new JN.1 variant is the lineage of the BA2.86 variant of COVID-19, which has caused around 29% growth in the spread. Healthcare specialists have been looking out for the signs of the BA2.86 variant and its descendants all over the world for quite some time. More than 4 out of 10 testing results of patients in airports came out to be an infection from JN.1 or the BA2.86 variant.

There was a panel of experts teamed together by WHO. Their duty was to convene in the details about all the new variants, they did and stated that these details are not enough to revise new vaccines in action. They also agreed that this season’s vaccines are less effective in neutralizing these new strains.

According to CDC officials and their report on the vaccination drop rate this season, people who are not taking the vaccines are warned to take the shots immediately. CDC stated that more than 8 million adults have not taken their shots this year, and 5% of children as well. At a stockholder meeting with the CDC, vaccine manufacturers stated that covering the vaccine gap would be impossible to cope with.

CDC has warned their healthcare providers to get vaccinated, including doctors and people at nursing homes and their departments as well. Healthcare staff in the country are only a third of the population, and even then, they must get vaccinated with this year’s COVID-19 shots. Dr Mandy Cohen said that she wanted to have a conversation with citizens to warn them about this situation and to take the vaccination program seriously.

