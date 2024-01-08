The issue of gum disease or periodontitis can hit you at any time or age, and you may be required to visit a professional or dentist to treat the condition. But did you know that you can also deal with the discomforts and swelling of your gums without any professional help by leveraging the power of natural treatments? Yes, you can treat your periodontitis by taking the first step towards it by practicing good oral hygiene regularly and also following these suggested ways.

6 Natural Treatments And Home Remedies For Gum Diseases

1. Soothe Your Gums With Natural Aloe Vera Balm

Aloe vera is mostly known for providing benefits to your skin and hair, but did you know that it can also be used as a dental home remedy? Yes, you read it right: aloe vera is as effective as two kinds of toothpaste and possesses the power to fight bacteria that grow in your mouth, causing gum diseases. You can either use aloe vera toothpaste to brush your teeth every day or apply its gel or balm when your gums are sore or swollen.

When you choose aloe vera products for your teeth, you must make sure that the one you pick is 100% pure because not all of their species are medicinally beneficial. You can apply the gel directly to the affected area and gently massage it to get rid of your swollen gums after brushing your teeth for at least 30 seconds. Applying aloe vera can provide you with relief while healing your gums and reducing the discomfort that you are experiencing.

2. Wish You Dental Health With Saltwater Swish

If you have periodontitis or other gum diseases, then you can leverage the benefits of saltwater swish. This solution is a natural way to disinfect your mouth and get rid of the harmful bacteria that damage your gums and make them weak. So, when you swish your mouth with the saltwater solution, then it helps you to reduce the inflammation that you experience and also helps you with the swelling of your gums. It is highly beneficial and an excellent home remedy to use a warm salt water solution as it reduces swelling and other issues faster than other approaches.

3. Spice Up Your Dental Routine With Turmeric Paste

Turmeric is a natural ingredient and spice that has anti-inflammatory properties, which is good for gum and the overall health of the body. To consume this spice, you can include them in curry dishes, put them in vegetables, apply them as paste, and drink them with milk or water. Its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties play a vital role in treating gum diseases.

You can use turmeric in various ways so that you can provide your body with the benefits of this spice by adding it to your daily diet routine. You can also use a toothpaste that contains turmeric to brush your teeth so that your gums can absorb the goodness of this spice, and you can witness the optimal effectiveness that it provides.

4. Swish Your Mouth With Coconut Oil

You can harness the power of oil-pulling techniques to treat your gum disease, as this can remove all the bacteria that cause damage to your gums and teeth. For this, you can use different oils, especially coconut, because swishing with this can keep your gums healthy for a longer period of time. Among all other oils, coconut is recommended because it is a cooking oil, and there won’t be any issues even if you drink it by mistake.

Although there is no evidence or credible research that supports the statement, coconut oil-pulling has been in practice for ages with visible benefits. So, all you have to do is take some coconut oil in your mouth and apply pressure while pulling it through your teeth in every direction. This will definitely help you to keep your mouth and gums healthy and free from bacteria.

5. Reduce Bacterial Plaque With Lemongrass Oil

Do you use mouthwash before or after brushing your teeth? If not, then you must start doing it today because there are many benefits of using good mouthwash, as it reduces mouth odour as well as periodontitis. So, when you go to pick a mouthwash, look at its ingredients and components and if it has lemongrass oil in it, then you must bring it home without any second thought.

Lemongrass oil can effectively reduce any plaque or bacteria in your mouth and make it healthy. It is proven to be antibacterial and thus is good for gums and also recommended by dentists. You have to mix three drops of lemongrass oil in a cup of water, swish your mouth with the solution for 30 seconds, and then spit it. You can increase the drops gradually with time so you won’t face any irritation in your mouth at once.

6. Take A Sip Of Herbal Tea To Reduce Gum Damage

You already know the fact that herbal tea is highly rich in antioxidants, and this property of theirs has several health benefits. One of them is combating the oral bacteria and making the gums healthy and strong while reducing the damages caused by them. How does this herbal tea combat mouth bacteria? Well, such a tea has polyphenols in it that act as an agent to reduce inflammation in gums, thus managing your gum and jawbone health.

If you like to drink coffee but want to make your gums stronger and get rid of gum diseases, then you can substitute it with a cup of herbal tea. However, if you are sensitive to caffeine, then you must be careful with the consumption as such teas contain approximately 28 mg of caffeine per cup. Keeping that in mind, you can add two cups of this tea to your daily diet.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you can effectively treat your gum issues at home without visiting the dentist by harnessing the uses of these natural ingredients. You can get all of them in your kitchen or garden, so this is also a cost-efficient treatment. So, if you are diagnosed with gum disease or periodontitis, then you must not panic as you have the most effective ways to manage and prevent gum diseases without going to a dental care institute.

More: