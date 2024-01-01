In a recent debate between two politicians, or let’s say two governors, they argued about their state’s death rates from COVID-19. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis were the members of this Fox News debate. In the debate, a scientific Journal named the Lancet was vindicated as proof of Florida’s loose policies for the pandemic.

DeSantis urged his thoughts on reopening Florida quickly and mentioned the Journal in front of the crowd. He simply compared Flroda’s standardized death rates to California’s. However, when California’s governor stated about the increased death rates from illnesses like cancer and CVDs in Florida, DeSantis stayed silent.

More Analysis And Reports On Governor’s Past Actions

According to the evidence and reports, Florida is the 12th lowest in the matter of standardized deaths but ranks 14th in general deaths in the nation. There were some critics at the debate as well, who disregarded the guidelines provided according to tough public health measures. Most of those critics disregarded the fact that masking, stay-at-home and social distancing were unnecessary during the pandemic.

According to Thomas J. Bollocky, director of the Global Health Program, DeSantis is inappropriately using the research and Journal. As the Journal’s main agenda was completely different, it shouldn’t be used like this, Bollocky said.

The main thing about DeSantis is that he aggressively promoted these activities during the early pandemic and pulled his hand in 2021. Thomas J. Bollocky also said in an interview that the citizens of Florida had to face the consequences of DeSantis. This behavior increased the death rates in Florida to an all-time high in the year 2021.

Several surveys done in Florida reported that in mid-2022, people used more masks and stayed at home more than in the pandemic times. People’s movements were located through their phones’ GPS data.

According to another analysis done by Bollocky, he explained that Florida did better than other states in protecting their citizens during the first stages of the pandemic. He mentioned that Florida had more restrictions over stay-at-homes, gatherings, and masking than any other state in the United States. Florida focused on vaccinating the elders, which slowed down the spread of the virus.

Bollocky also mentioned that in the early stages of the pandemic, The governor was approaching all the elders in the state even more. The governor was focused on preventing all elderly people from getting the virus in the early stages.

In the debate, DeSantis was blamed for having used the elderly as guinea pigs in the early stages of vaccination in 2020. DeSantis was one of the first governors in the country to lift the lockdown for schools in 2021, but it was slower in other sectors.

According to reports from Miami, Florida, employees in commercial enterprises and companies were advised to use masks and get vaccinated. They were advised to get vaccinated or submit their health reports in the mid and late 2021.

Even Jury trials and court hearings were put on hold in late 2021 during the omicron wave. This shows Florida’s restrictions and regulation intensity was much higher than any other state.

On another approach of the Governor, DeSantis scolded college students for wearing their masks in the auditorium during surges of delta and omicron waves. He said that the students should stop the COVID-19 theatre and take their masks inside. After the statement, most of the students took their masks off, but many didn’t. According to reports for 2021, if these behaviors are seen for an extended period, Floridians are at risk, and the spread can top the charts very soon.

