Dieters May Feel Fuller After Taking A Vibrating Pill

Many dieters and people who want to lose weight have struggled for years to manage and reduce their weight. These people usually take different types of medication to control their hunger and reduce their weight, but instead of showing improvement, those medications harm their bodies. However, people may soon be able to control their hunger by taking a pill developed by MIT engineers.

MIT engineers have created a special pill that people can swallow. Once this pill goes into the stomach, it vibrates and makes people feel like they have eaten enough, reducing the desire to eat more. If this pill turns out to be the same as claimed by MIT engineers, then it can be very helpful for people who are struggling with obesity or being overweight.

The Study report was published on December 23rd, 2023, in Science Advances. According to Shriya Shrinivasan, this vibrating pill can be taken before each meal, and it will be helpful for people who are on the weight loss journey and who want to control their hunger. Shriya Shrinivasan is the lead author of the Study and a former MIT graduate student. She is also an assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University.

However, it should be noted that this vibrating pill which is developed by MIT engineers, has not been tested on humans. This research has only been done on pigs, and the findings of this experiment are interesting. The pigs were given these vibrating pills about 20 minutes before eating; it did two things. First, the pills helped the body release hormones that made them feel full, and second, the vibrating pills made the pigs eat around 40% less food.

However, scientists still need to know whether these vibrating pills will do the same in humans. Moreover, if scientists find that these vibrating pills are safe for humans then it can be a very efficient and cost-effective method to help people reduce their weight. Some people find it very hard to limit their food intake, and this habit leads them to obesity, which also increases the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes.

Also Read: The Majority Of Americans Already Consume Enough Protein, According To Researcher

There are special cells in the human body known as mechanoreceptors that can sense when the stomach is stretched or full. Further, when these mechanoreceptors sense that the stomach is stretched, they send signals to the brain through the vagus nerve. These vibrating pills developed by MIT engineers basically trick these sensors and can make people feel that their stomach is full. This way, people can avoid overeating and reduce their weight more efficiently.

Moreover, these vibrating pills trigger the production of insulin and hormones like PYY and GLP-1, which are very beneficial for digestion. Also, these hormones can promote the feeling of fullness in someone and can reduce their urge to eat more. Additionally, these vibrating pills can minimize the side effects that are usually associated with weight loss pills and other medications, according to Shriya Shrinivasan.

In this new research, Shriya Shrinivasan, Giovani Traverso, senior author of the study, and other researchers created a capsule similar in size to a multivitamin, and it has a part inside that can vibrate. Further, pills are powered by a small battery made of silver oxide, and once the pill gets to the stomach, the acidic fluids there dissolve a jelly-like covering around the capsule. This uncovers an electronic circuit, and it turns on the vibrating motor inside.

According to the researchers, these vibrating pills can vibrate for about half an hour, but researchers are trying to make them more advanced. However, people will have to wait to take advantage of these vibrating pills until they are tested on humans.

More: How Birth Control Affects Your Body? Know The 9 Major Ways