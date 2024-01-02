Does Beer Increase Estrogen? Understanding The Relation

Science has progressed so much that nowadays, we are able to know about the functions of hormones in the body and also about the food items that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Nowadays, people want to know about the ingredients and their effects before consuming meals, and it is the same with beverages.

One of the most widely used beverages around the world is beer, and many people want to know about the effects of beer on the body in detail. One such frequent question that arises in people’s minds is whether beer increases estrogen levels in the body or not.

If you, too, are looking for the answer to this question, then you should know that many studies have found that alcohol consumption, including beer, can increase estrogen levels in the body. Here, we will explore this topic in detail so that you get a better understanding of the relationship between beer and estrogen. Thus, let us increase your knowledge about beer so that you can make wise decisions on your drinking choices.

Get An Understanding Of The Role Of Estrogen In The Body

You know estrogen is a hormone that is found in both males’ and females’ bodies. However, estrogen hormones are mainly associated with females’ health but it has also some roles in the males’ bodies. Estrogen is mainly produced in females’ ovaries, and in males, an enzyme called aromatase converts testosterone into estrogen. People usually know that estrogen improves sexual health in females, but it has many more roles that can help improve overall health.

Estrogen can indeed maintain and improve the health of the ovaries, vagina, uterus, and breasts in females, but estrogen is also beneficial for bone and cognitive health. Estrogen hormones are also important to improve mood, and they can make you feel energetic. However, you should know that when estrogen hormones are present in low amounts in males, they can help maintain bone and cognitive health.

But if estrogen hormones, which are usually present in the form of estradiol and estrone in males, are present in higher amounts, then it can cause several issues. The main issue associated with higher levels of estrogen in males’ bodies is that it can cause enlarged breasts, which is a condition called gynecomastia. Moreover, if the estrogen levels are too high in males, then it can cause erectile dysfunction and even infertility. Hence, males need to keep estrogen levels balanced.

Why Beer Is Being Associated With Estrogen?

People connect beer with estrogen because of its ingredients. Beer is made with ingredients like grains, usually malted barley and hops, which are flowers of Humulus lupulus plants, yeast, and water. Due to these ingredients, when you consume beer, your body produces two substances known as phytoestrogen and prolactin.

Further, these chemicals can make your body produce more estrogen, which can lower your testosterone levels. Moreover, this can be a problem and put you at risk of having lower testosterone levels. Thus, it is important to have the right balance of these hormones so that you can maintain and improve your overall health.

You should know that phytoestrogen is the main reason why beer is associated with estrogen. Also, phytoestrogens are produced in the body when you drink beer because of hops. As we have mentioned above, hops are the flowers of Humulus lupulus plants, and hops are one of the main ingredients in beer.

Moreover, hops are used in the beer to provide flavor and stabilize the drink. Phytoestrogen is a plant-based substance, and it is not the same as estrogen, which our bodies naturally produce. Phytoestrogens can be produced in the body when you eat food items like hops, barley, beans, etc., and phytoestrogen can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Also, phytoestrogens can block or modulate the actions of estrogen in the body.

What happens if you drink too much beer?

You should know that if you consume beer occasionally and in limited amounts, then it will not cause major risks to your health. Also, when you drink beer in limited amounts, the levels of estrogen levels in your body will not fluctuate abruptly. However, you should also know that excessive beer consumption can be very harmful to your body.

This is because when you drink beer excessively, it can potentially lead to showing some female-like traits in your body, like enlarged breasts, low sperm quality, and also fertility issues. Also, it is important to note that the overall impact of beer on estrogen levels may vary from person to person.

This is because several factors like age, sex, and underlying health conditions are responsible for how the body reacts to the ingredients of beer.

Beer and Estrogen: Limiting Consumption for Health

Many studies have been conducted to find out the relationship between beer and estrogen, and most of those studies found that alcohol consumption, including beer, can increase the levels of estrogen. However, more experiments need to be conducted to find evidence that beer consumption can increase estrogen levels.

Also, if you believe in the previous studies, then you must limit your beer consumption if you are a heavy drinker. This is because it will not only increase the levels of estrogen in the body, but it can also harm your liver and heart health. Moreover, alcohol or beer abuse can put you at higher risk of certain diseases.

Final Words

Many people love drinking beer, and they often drink excessively, which causes them many problems. If you are also a heavy drinker, then you may want to modify your drinking choices. This is because excess beer consumption can increase your estrogen levels and can cause harm to your overall health condition.

Above, we have explained in detail the role of estrogen in the body and also the relationship between beer and estrogen. Many studies support the claim that beer can increase your testosterone levels, and they all suggest limiting your alcohol intake, including beer. Thus, don’t look for excuses to drink beer and focus on improving your overall health.

