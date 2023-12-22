Insulin is a lifesaver for those suffering from diabetes. However, similar to other medicines, its storage processes significantly impact its potency and effectiveness. Since insulin needs to be taken regularly, patients have to maintain a regular supply of it at their homes.

So, proper insulin storage becomes more important. Improperly stored insulin loses its effectiveness and does not regulate the blood sugar levels leading to episodes of hyperglycemia. But its storage is not so straightforward, more so because insulin comes in several different packages. Read along to learn the correct method to store insulin.

What Happens If I Don’t Refrigerate Insulin? Safe Storage Of Insulin

Unopened insulin or the insulin in packaging should be stored in a refrigerator between 2–8 °C.

Insulin should not be frozen, the vegetable compartment is best for its storage.

Opened insulin can be kept at room temperature (25 °C) provided it’s protected from the sunlight for up to 28 days.

It should NEVER be used past its expiration date.

Does Insulin Need To Be Refrigerated?

You might have noticed that pharmacies keep insulin in the refrigerator, but does it need to be refrigerated when you bring insulin home? The answer is Yes, but not in all cases. We will explain it in a while but know that insulin is a temperature-sensitive medication and therefore its proper refrigeration is critical to maintain its efficacy.

Why Does It Matter To Store Insulin Properly?

It’s natural to think why so much emphasis on proper storage of insulin? The answer is that insulin efficacy is directly linked to the conditions it is stored. A study done by the National Institute of Health revealed that insulin potency rapidly deteriorated at higher temperatures.

Insulin is a peptide hormone that is too sensitive to the surrounding environment. Fluctuations in temperature or exposure to higher temperatures disrupt its molecular structure leading to decreased medical efficacy.

What Are The Key Considerations For Proper Insulin Storage?

Insulin can effectively manage blood glucose levels only when its stability is maintained throughout the storage duration. The following factors should be considered when storing insulin.

Temperature – Insulin is temperature sensitive – too high or too low temperature alters its molecular structure and makes it ineffective.

– Insulin is temperature sensitive – too high or too low temperature alters its molecular structure and makes it ineffective. Light – Insulin is sensitive to light too, especially sunlight. When exposed, it breaks down leading to decreased efficacy.

– Insulin is sensitive to light too, especially sunlight. When exposed, it breaks down leading to decreased efficacy. Duration of Use – Opened insulin is only good for up to 28 days depending upon the manufacturer.

– Opened insulin is only good for up to 28 days depending upon the manufacturer. Insulin Type – Different insulin formulations have varying degrees of stability. Fast-acting insulin is more susceptible to temperature changes than long-acting.

How To Tell If Insulin Is Exposed To High Temperatures?

Insulin cannot tolerate high temperatures. It loses its effectiveness fast when exposed to heat. A telltale sign of heat damage in insulin is that it turns from clear to cloudy liquid. Similarly, insulin will also become granular and stick to the sides of the vial. In case of sunlight exposure, insulin turns brownish. If you notice these changes, discard the insulin, as it is no longer effective and even poses health risks.

Do Different Insulin Brands Have Different Storage Instructions?

Yes, insulin from different brands may slightly vary in storage instructions.

Levemir® (insulin detemir [rDNA origin] injection) – Unopened insulin from Levemir should be stored between 2° and 8°C or 36° to 46° F). When opened, the prefilled cartridge or syringe remains good for 42 days when stored below 30°C or 86°F.

Unopened insulin from Levemir should be stored between 2° and 8°C or 36° to 46° F). When opened, the prefilled cartridge or syringe remains good for 42 days when stored below 30°C or 86°F. Humalog® (Insulin Lispro Injection) – Humalog clearly instructs its customers to store their unopened insulin in a refrigerator that constantly maintains a temperature between 2°C and 8°C. However, Opened cartridges or prefilled pens can be stored at room temperature (below 30°C) for a maximum of 28 days.

Humalog clearly instructs its customers to store their unopened insulin in a refrigerator that constantly maintains a temperature between 2°C and 8°C. However, Opened cartridges or prefilled pens can be stored at room temperature (below 30°C) for a maximum of 28 days. Humulin N – Packed Humulin insulin vial remains good till its expiry date when refrigerated between 2°C to 8°C or 36°F to 46°F. Similarly, its opened cartridges or vials maintain their efficacy at room temperature for up to 31 days if not exposed to light.

Insulin Storage Based On Its Various Forms

A precise table that offers a quick overview of how you should store various types of insulin from different brands.

Insulin Type Brand Storage Unopened Opened Rapid Acting Insulin Fiasp, NovoRapid 2°C to 8°C 28 days at room temperature Short Acting Insulin Aspart, Glulisine 2°C to 8°C 28 Days at room temperature Intermediate Acting Insulin Humulin N, Novolin N 2°C to 8°C 14 – 42 days at room temperature depending on brand Long Acting Insulin Tresiba 2°C to 8°C 56 days at room temperature Insulin Mix Humalog Mix, NovoLog Mix 2°C to 8°C 10 – 14 days at room temperature Insulin Inhalation Powder Afrezza® 2°C to 8°C 3 Days at room temperature

Insulin Usage Best Practice

Always store unopened insulin ( vials, pens, etc.) between 4–8 °C.

Do not keep insulin in places where it can freeze.

Never expose insulin to sunlight.

Discard insulin in use after 28 days.

The day you open an insulin vial, note down the date to ensure you do not exceed the limits of unrefrigerated storage.

Examine for any discoloration, solid particles, crystals, or any residue every time before using insulin.

Wrapping Up

If your doctor has prescribed your insulin, you must learn its correct storage process too. It’s a delicate compound, one that needs too much care. It’s fragile and easily loses its potency if exposed to too high or low temperatures as well as light. Likewise, insulin storage differs between opened and unopened packages.

While the former remains good from anywhere between 14 to 56 days at room temperature ( below 30°C) the latter needs to be preserved in the refrigerator ( 2°C – 8°C) all the time till its expiry date.

Different insulin types also have different storage instructions, so make sure what type you have been prescribed. It’s evident that insulin storage is tricky, so if you have any doubt, go straight to your healthcare provider and clear it immediately.

Find More:- POSITIVE BENEFITS AND BIGGEST SIDE EFFECTS OF OZEMPIC: LINK BETWEEN JOINT PAIN AND OZEMPIC

FAQs

Can insulin go bad before the expiry date?

Yes, if insulin isn’t properly stored, it will go bad. Clumping, discoloration, and color change are all signs of spoilage.

How to store insulin during traveling?

Always use an insulated case with ice packs to protect insulin from rapid temperature fluctuation. Likewise, protects insulin from rapid shaking as it may alter its molecular structure.

What if my insulin freezes, can I use it?

No, you shouldn’t use frozen insulin as freezing alters its properties.

References