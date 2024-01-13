Does Maca Root Actually Improve Testosterone? Benefits Of Maca For Men

Is Maca Root helpful in improving testosterone levels in men? This Peruvian plant is a humble tuber native to the Peruvian Andes, particularly its higher altitude regions. For centuries, this tuberous plant has been a dietary staple for the indigenous community of the region. However, besides its role in the local diet, it has also gained attention for its medicinal properties for ages.

From the adaptogenic qualities to showing improvement in sexual dysfunction, Maca has been used for numerous purposes in different traditions. Beyond its traditional usage, many modern adaptors believe its particular impact on improving testosterone levels. Come, let’s find out more about it:

Nutritional Composition

Nutrient Amount per 100 grams in dry matter Amino Acids Luicine 91.0 mg/g protein Arginine 99. 4 mg/g protein Phenylalanine 55.3 mg/g protein Lysine 54.3 mg/g protein Glycine 68.30 mg/g protein Alanine 63.1 mg/g protein Valine 79.3 mg/g protein Isolucine 47.4. mg/g protein Glutamic Acid 156.5 mg/g protein Sarine 50.4 mg/g protein Aspartic Acid 91. 7mg/g protein Minerals Iron 16.6 mg Calcium 150 mg Copper 5.9 mg Zinc 3.8 mg Potassium 2050 mg

Does it improve testosterone?

The relationship between Maca Root and Testosterone is a matter of deep interest, and thus, the question of improvement often comes up. According to several studies, this plant does have a potential impact on sexual health, particularly the testosterone hormones. However, there is limited scientific research performed on this matter, and even the evidence needs to be more conclusive.

As per a 2003 publication by the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Men who consumed Maca experienced improved (and increased) sexual desire, similarly, another study later in 2009 suggested that the supplementation not only showed improvement in sexual desire but also an increase in testosterone levels. However, to establish a clear connection, more researches are needed since not all the existing ones agree on the effect. The type of root, dosage, and even individual influence can differ in the results.

Also known as Peruvian Ginseng, these nutritional and medicinal roots have a rich nutrient profile, and thus the association with improving testosterone levels often comes up. The presence of essential amino acids along with minerals like iron, magnesium, zinc, and Vitamins B, C, and E are probably known to show effects.

However, the research in this field is majorly associated with animals, and thus, more extensive human trials are needed before finalizing the claims. Although the suggestive positive effect on sexual drive cannot be overlooked, the direct association with improving testosterone levels can remain inconclusive. Again, personal experiences may vary since various reports from individuals claim improved libido and enhanced energy, whereas some claim the complete opposite.

The Benefits of Maca Root for Men

Regardless of the inconclusive effect of Maca Root on testosterone, it does have additional health benefits for men. Here’s all about the same:

It is a popular choice amongst individuals seeking natural vitality due to its proven ability to boost energy levels and stamina.

Being a natural aphrodisiac, it may increase libido and sexual performance in men.

Its rich nutritional composition supports overall (physical and mental) health and well-being among men.

Being an adaptogen may assist men in adapting to stressful environments while promoting balance. Similar properties and the presence of Vitamin D may contribute to stress reduction and positive mood enhancement.

Some individuals, especially athletes and bodybuilders, may experience improved endurance and recovery.

Its regular consumption is also associated with confidence, assertiveness, and vitality.

Its Potential Side Effects

Maca Root is generally considered safe, but in some cases (individual differences or dosage), it may exhibit these side effects:

Digestive issues like gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and discomfort.

Influence on hormones thus an impact on mood or libido, especially when consuming high dosage or if have any pre-existing hormonal complication.

Interaction with medication, particularly the ones for treating hormone or blood pressure.

Allergic reactions including itching, swelling, and breathing difficulties, although very rare.

Sleep disturbance due to increased energy levels.

Interference with thyroid function.

Type and Dosage Recommendation

Primarily categorized by the color of the roots, Maca is available in different types. Some of the common among them include Yellow, Red, and Black although each has different nutritional composition and benefits. Choosing the type generally depends upon personal preference and health goals. For Men’s health and particularly sexual health, Black Maca is typically the one recommended the most.

As for dosage, there’s no general recommendation but when just starting, 1500 to 3000 milligrams is sufficient per day. Beginning with a lower dose is beneficial, especially to rule out the potential side effects that are usually associated with a higher dosage.

Here’s a basic guide:

Tablet/ Pills/ Capsules: Start with 1 to 3 capsules per day, though follow the recommended dosage on the product label.

Powdered: Start with 5 grams (typically 1 teaspoon) and gradually increase to 10-15 grams (typically 1 or 1.5 tablespoons) daily.

Extract/ Tincture: A few drops, typically 10 to 15 per day or as per the dosage instruction provided by the manufacturer.

When consuming any such supplement, it is important to be mindful of the dosage and the body’s response. It is better to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if have any pre-existing medical condition or are under any medication since Maca may interfere with both.

Conclusion

In conclusion, whether Maca Root can improve testosterone or not is still a confusing topic due to limited scientific research and conflicting evidence. Although its nutrient-rich profile and historic usage are celebrated, its benefits in modern world usage, particularly for improving testosterone are inconclusive.

Maca may influence sexual desire and some personal experiences do add another layer to the narrative but they cannot interfere with the universal narrative. Therefore, when consuming this root plant, it is important to approach it with caution and only after expert guidance. Consult with your healthcare professional about your concern about testosterone and then include any such supplement into your routine.