Does Raw Onion Increase Testosterone Level

Raw onions have been a taboo for many people over the past years. However, as some research and studies have declared about the benefits of eating onions, people have started using them. Although there is no solid proof that raw onions increase testosterone levels directly, they help your body boost testosterone levels in some aspects.

As everyone knows, testosterone is an essential growth hormone for males. it is also necessary for bone density and hair growth. So, when it comes to using everything a man can do to improve hair growth, libido, and strength, why not also try onion? In this article, you are going to learn about all the benefits and effects of eating raw onions on testosterone levels.

How Does Onion Boost Testosterone Levels In Males?

Onions are highly beneficial for skin sleep and rather controversial testosterone as well. Onions are well known for their health benefits, with their contents like sulfoxides, which promote anti-clotting and have antibiotic and antibacterial properties.

Although it is believed that onion works like an aphrodisiac for males and increases their sexual health, however, there isn’t any evidence yet to back this fact. But one thing is sure: drinking onion extract juices can improve testosterone levels, which leads to healthy and abundant sperm production.

Onion has high-quality protein, zero fat, Vitamin C, and folic acids, all of which benefit testosterone levels in males. When it comes to other minerals necessary for testosterone production, onion contains iron and calcium. A flavonoid named Quercetin, which is a type of anti-oxidant, is found in onions and may be a factor in boosting testosterone levels.

When it comes to taking benefits from eating onions and boosting testosterone, there are many misconceptions and myths. People usually suggest eating raw onion before intercourse to boost testosterone levels, which is completely wrong. The time of eating onion doesn’t matter. However, your lifestyle, diet, sleep, and physical activity improve your testosterone levels.

Prominent Benefits Of Onions On Male Health

Onion is considered a zero-calorie food and has only 40 calories per 100 gm. It has very low amounts of sodium and fat, which is beneficial for heart health and weight loss. When it comes to other nutritional benefits of eating onion every day, it contains 12% Vitamin C, 5% Vitamin B6, and 2% magnesium, along with significant amounts of iron, vitamin D, and calcium.

Several benefits of eating raw onion other than boosting testosterone are mentioned here. Have a look:

1. Presence Of Anti-Cancerous Agents

Onion has been proven to be beneficial in preventing the growth of cancerous cells. Cells that start to grow on an abnormal scale and affect other bodily functions are considered cancerous cells. Reportedly, eating raw onion every day can reduce the risk of growth in those cells. Onions contain a flavonoid named ‘Quercetin’, a type of antioxidant that prevents the growth of cancerous cells in males.

2. Beneficial For Cardiovascular Health

When it comes to heart health and lowering the risk of future cardiovascular diseases, onion can help you a lot. Onion contains high amounts of sulfur in the form of sulfoxides responsible for their sharp and strong taste. Usually, people consume foods that lead to the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood and the future risk of heart attacks and strokes. Sulfoxides present in onions effectively reduce cholesterol levels in your blood, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases in the future.

3. Improved Digestion

High amounts of prebiotics and fibers in onion lead to a good and healthy digestive system. Consuming raw onion regularly will improve your bowel pattern and promote healthy bacteria production in your intestines. Eventually, it also benefits your gut health along with strong immunity and reduced inflammation.

4. Blood Sugar Control

According to a small study conducted in 2010, nearly 60 people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes were fed 100 gm of raw onion. Only after a period of 4 hours their fasting blood sugar levels reduced significantly. Onion can reduce blood sugar significantly and help people with diabetes.

What Are The Other Ways To Increase Testosterone Levels?

Testosterone levels solely depend on lifestyle habits and the diet you consume regularly. Increased testosterone levels not only benefit you with your strength but also improve your hair growth and sexual health. Here are some of the other proven ways to boost testosterone levels in your body other than eating raw onions.

1. Rest Will Play An Important Role

A better sleep cycle is one of the most important things for your body. Proper rest and recovery allow your body to repair damaged cells and make them stronger than before. After a full day of work and stress on your body, sleeping around 8 hours will do the work for you. Eventually, your testosterone levels will increase and prevent you from future cardiovascular diseases.

2. Exercise Is Obvious

Doing exercise pushes your body to its limits and forces your body to produce more testosterone and repair all the damage to the muscle tissues. Doing exercise regularly has been proven to increase up to 100 ng/dL of testosterone in a male’s body every year.

3. Get Rid Of Stimulants

Getting rid of all your addictions and detoxing yourself from alcohol and smoking will help you rejuvenate your immune system. Increasing the blood flow as your respiratory system improves is the main benefit of quitting addictions. This detox and change in your body’s dynamics will promote more testosterone production and heart health.

4. Proper Nutrition

Nutrition is also essential for a testosterone boost in your body. Eating high amounts of vitamins, proteins, magnesium, and minerals will improve your immunity. This leads to an increased level of sperm production and sexual health.

Conclusion

Testosterone production is natural and should be produced inside your body for permanent benefits. Many people choose to go for TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapies) to improve their testosterone levels, which is temporary. Getting TRT can put a stop to your natural testosterone production and lead to hair fall and various other issues.

