Do you have the habit of sleeping naked? If you firmly believe that sleeping naked increases testosterone levels, then it’s time to get the facts right. In this article, we clear the air on whether sleeping naked increases testosterone. In addition to that, we also take you through the top benefits of sleeping naked.

Does Sleeping Naked Increase Testosterone?

For your information, testosterone, the male hormone is secreted during the night. It is to be noted that this process will be higher during certain stages of sleep. When you wear tight underwear, it can cause an elevation in your body temperature. Ultimately, this will lead to a disruption in the production of testosterone. Thus, according to one school of thought, if you sleep naked, it will enable a healthier sleep pattern thus increasing the production of testosterone.

However, according to the latest studies, when one sleeps naked and keeps the testicles in a cooler environment, it will boost both the quality and quantity of the sperm. Having said that, it remains unclear whether sleeping naked will lead to an increase in testosterone.

Top 9 Benefits Of Sleeping Naked

Now let’s delve deep into the benefits of sleeping naked.

1. Improves sleep quality

When you wear tight clothes such as jeans and body-hugging tops, it can adversely affect your sleep quality. Naturally, you will tend to wake up in the middle of the night. A major advantage of sleeping naked is that it promotes the quality of sleep. When you fall asleep, there will be a dip in your body temperature. Sleeping naked comes with the benefit of regulating that temperature. This is done by letting your skin breathe and release heat. Thus, you will benefit from proper sleep by sleeping naked.

2. Reduces the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that being deprived of sleep elevates the risk of heart disease and diabetes, apart from other problems. If you are sleeping naked and getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep recommended by health experts, it lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

3. Prevents excessive weight gain

According to studies, poor quality of sleep is linked to weight gain. Thus, when you sleep naked, in addition to aiding in getting proper sleep, it also prevents unnecessary weight gain. Another factor worth mentioning is that it helps your body cool down better, thus leading to the production of more brown fat and ultimately a boost in metabolism. The benefit of having high levels of brown fat is that it reduces health risks such as diabetes and obesity.

4. Boosts self confidence

Another lesser-known benefit of sleeping naked is that it boosts your self-confidence and body positivity. It works in such a way that sleeping naked aids you in getting in touch with your own body and feeling your curves. Though there may be several things you may not like about it, you will finally benefit from improved self-image and self-esteem. One more advantage is that you will start to appreciate your body more than ever and build a healthy relationship with your own self.

5. Improves your skin quality

Due to overheating at night, many skin conditions can get worsened. The best way to get rid of this problem is to sleep naked. By making it a habit, you will also benefit from younger-looking skin. For the unknown, the same growth hormone that helps human beings burn fat is also known as the body’s anti-aging agent. By repairing your cells, it can get rid of those dreaded wrinkles and also smooth over skin lesions and spots.

6. Improves relationship with your partner

Do you know that sleeping naked will help you like your partner more? A survey conducted by Brits by Cotton USA in 2014 revealed that 57% of the people who slept nude were happy in their relationship. According to Dr Sarah Brewer, a general practitioner, sleeping naked gives a sense of freedom and this may contribute to couples feeling more loving. She also added that humans are highly tuned to the sight of bare skin and the same factor acts as a trigger for sexual arousal.

7. Lowers stress and anxiety

When you are sleeping naked, it help reduce your overall stress and anxiety. It turns out to be more effective when you sleep with your partner. The reason is that skin-to-skin contact can boost your oxytocin levels which can aid in reducing your stress levels. On the other hand, if you sleep alone, better sleep quality leads to cooler body temperatures that help lower your stress and anxiety levels.

8. Improves vaginal health

In the case of females, wearing tight underwear while sleeping can poorly affect their vaginal health. The reason is that tight-fitting clothes along with moisture, and lack of air circulation may facilitate the growth of bacteria, thus elevating the risk of yeast infections and urinary tract infections. Synthetic materials such as nylon can worsen that issue making one prone to those infections. When one bids goodbye to the habit of wearing underwear and starts sleeping naked, there will be ample space for the air to circulate through the vaginal area. As a result, moisture levels will be regulated and it also prevents bacterial growth.

9. Boosts sperm count

Last but not least, sleeping naked also contributes significantly to men’s reproductive health. A study revealed that wearing tight-fitting underwear can lead to a reduction in sperm count when compared to wearing boxers. If you sleep naked at night, it provides ample space for your genital area to breathe thus preventing itchiness or irritation. By staying away from tight-fitting clothing, men will benefit from better testicular health and sperm count. It is to be noted that both these factors play a vital role in fertility.

Conclusion

Hope the article provides answers to all your doubts on whether sleeping naked increases testosterone levels. Continue sleeping nude so that you can reap all the benefits of sleeping naked discussed above.

