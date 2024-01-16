Does Testosterone Make You Gain Weight? Know The Facts!

The male reproductive and growth hormone; Testosterone is one the most essential parts of men. It is responsible for your weight gain, loss, growth, and reproduction, and these things only help men get stronger and bigger over time. When it comes to gaining weight, testosterone levels are responsible for that as well.

If you are gaining weight and losing hope for weight loss, then think again: what if you are ignoring your testosterone levels, which is causing your belly fat and weight gain? Anyway, here you are going to learn about all the detailed information on the relation between your testosterone levels and body weight, so keep reading:

How Does Testosterone Work In The Human Body?

Testosterone is simply the male-dominant growth hormone, which increases your muscle mass, contributes to healthy fat distribution, and also builds your RBCs. When you have optimal and healthy levels of testosterone, you’ll definitely have better libido and better blood circulation. Now, people with low testosterone levels usually suffer from a fatty waist, a higher fat percentage, and a weak appearance.

However, there is nothing to be afraid of if you think you have low levels of testosterone, as it can eventually be improved with effort. Understanding the functions of testosterone in your body, you should know that it is responsible for protein synthesis responsible for muscle growth in your body. This also increases your metabolism and makes you lose fat altogether as well.

If you are thinking of taking anabolic steroids to boost your testosterone, it can cause a spike in your testosterone levels. However, there can be serious health issues like shrinkage of testicles and impotence waiting for you if you take those.

Healthy Weight Gain From Testosterone

Now, let’s get back to the natural production of testosterone in your body and its benefits in your healthy weight gain. Having higher testosterone levels in your body is directly proportional to better protein synthesis and higher lean muscle mass over time. This can make you gain weight, but it will be healthy and nothing like belly fat. If you are wondering about the best ways to boost your testosterone levels naturally, make sure you are eating healthy and doing your exercise regularly.

If you exercise enough, eat a protein-rich diet, and sleep well, your testosterone gets boosted, and you’ll see an increased muscle mass and better fat distribution in your body. If you are testosterone deficient, then you should be even more focused on exercise and diet, as it will eventually increase and help you lose fat better.

Does Low Testosterone Make You Gain Fat?

According to several research studies conducted on male testosterone levels and weight gain, it has been found that low testosterone is directly related to unhealthy weight gain. Not only do low levels of testosterone in your body cause poor fat distribution, but they also cause slow metabolism, all related to fat storage. Anyway, here are some of the adverse effects of low testosterone levels in a male body:

Slower Metabolic Rate

Weight management is completely dependent on how many calories you are losing in comparison to your intake. If your metabolism slows down, you won’t be able to burn all the calories you eat, thus leading to fat cell production in your body. If you have a low level of testosterone in your body, it will definitely deplete your metabolic rates and make you gain fat faster than you can lose it.

Increased Central Adiposity

Central adiposity or excess belly fat is a condition that makes you look less appealing and portrays you as an unhealthy male. Increased waist and lower belly fat is closely related to low levels of testosterone and is due to the poor fat distribution in your body. This causes most of the fat to store in a few of the areas with less range of motion.

Can Testosterone Lose Weight Instead?

Yes, testosterone definitely makes you lose fat over time and makes you lose weight. If you have an optimal or healthy level of naturally produced testosterone in your body, it will lead to better fat distribution, a high metabolic rate, and better blood circulation. All of these are related to losing those extra kilos from your body and gaining lean muscle mass.

One thing that is necessary in between all these things is that you need to prioritize your exercise and diet strictly. Doing exercise and forcing your body to its limits can only cause your body to produce more testosterone and make you lose weight. So make sure you are taking your training, diet, and sleep seriously to see positive results in weight loss.

How To Know If You Have Low Testosterone?

When it comes to identifying the low testosterone levels in your body, there are some obvious signs and indications that will let you know yours in no time. The main indication of your low testosterone levels is your obesity and lethargy, which is due to less energy supply to your cells and is caused due to low testosterone levels.

Some other signs like having less sex drive, poor digestion, losing hair, or chronic depression also show that you have lower testosterone in your body. Not having enough stamina, less strength, and motivation are also some unnoticed signs of low testosterone levels in most males worldwide.

The Wrap-Up

When having trouble knowing what’s causing your weight gain, just blame it on your testosterone levels and work hard to get leaner and stronger over time. Make sure you are taking your workouts, diet, and sleep seriously and have mindfulness all the time. Another important thing to keep in mind is that without taking natural measures, taking synthetic testosterone is just stupidity you should stay clear of.

Taking TRTs and other hormone replacement therapies is only for those with health conditions causing their low testosterone levels. When a normal person takes it, it can put a stop to your natural testosterone production, which is as bad as it sounds, so be aware of your body before making any decision.