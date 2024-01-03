Early Stroke Risk Found To Vary Based On Blood Type, Reveals Scientific Study

In a progressive discovery, scientists have revealed that your blood type may significantly influence your risk of experiencing an early stroke. According to the findings, the researchers state that individuals with one of the type A blood groups are more at risk of suffering from stroke than the others before they turn to the age of 60. This is because the blood types are a medium that tells which chemicals are found in large amounts in the red blood cells.

It is already known that A, B, AB, and O are some of the popular blood types; however, sometimes, there can be variations in them depending upon the mutations that take place in the genes. There is clearly a relationship between the genes of A1 subgroups and early strokes, and this connection has already been determined through research and studies conducted in 2022. The researchers conducted a study on people between the ages of 18 and 59 who had around 48 genetic types. After the study, it was observed that around 17,000 people had a stroke, and 600,000 people had non-stroke controls.

New Scientific Findings Illuminate How Blood Type Impacts The Risk Of Early Stroke

Also, in the study, it was revealed that there are two locations that are mainly linked to the occurrence of early stroke. The place where genes for blood type sit is one of the factors that is associated with the early occurrence of strokes in humans.

Apart from that, the second analysis showed that individuals with a genome coded for a variation of the blood group A had higher chances of suffering from strokes at an early age.

As per the compiled research data collected after the research, it was found that people with variations of type A blood have a 16 per cent higher chance of stroke before they turn 60 as compared to those with other blood types.

However, there the genes of blood type A are found in individuals with blood type AB, and hence, they are also exposed to the risk of having an early stroke. The universal blood type, i.e., O, has the lowest percentage of stroke risk.

Also Read: A Blood Test Might Be Able To Show Which Organs Are Aging Faster: New Study

According to the statement by Steven Kittner, who is a senior author and vascular neurologist at the University of Maryland, the reason and cause of stroke risk in individuals with blood type A is still unknown and unidentified. He also states that this condition may have something to do with the blood-clotting factors. Platelets and cells are the two factors that are mainly responsible for blood clotting, and hence, they can be one of the potential reasons why people with blood type A are at risk of stroke.

The US data for consecutive years shows that around 800,000 individuals suffer from stroke at an early age, and these studies and findings are very alarming for people and health officials. The study also suggests that these events happen every year, and the victims are generally below the age of 60. Out of the number of victims, around three to four of them are 65 or older, and the risk of stroke doubles after the age of 55.

The people who participated in the social survey were from North America, Europe, Japan, Pakistan, and Australia, among which about 35 per cent of them are from non-European ancestry. The researchers are planning to conduct the survey again, which will include participants from different nations, in order to get accurate results and clarify the current findings.

Apart from that, the study also suggests that people with blood type B have around 11 percent higher chance of receiving a stroke as compared to those who have non-stroke controls, no matter which age they belong to. This newfound understanding could ultimately contribute to more effective stroke prevention and management strategies tailored to the individual characteristics of each patient.

More: Cold Weather Might Elevate The Risk Of Heart Problems, Study Finds!