Research Shows 42% Elevated Dementia Risk In Connection With ‘Good Cholesterol’

A new study found that a 42 percent higher dementia risk, especially in older people, is linked to Good cholesterol or an increase of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels in the human body. This research was revealed according to the research where scientists stated that although HDL helps remove cholesterol from people’s arteries, at very high levels, HDL’s structure and actions change.

This surprising news was recently published in a Lancet journal, the Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific, where many researchers found that the data is taken from more than six years. Further, they tracked 18,668 study participants, all 65 or older and all physically and cognitively healthy at the beginning of the study.

‘Good Cholesterol’ Poses Risk: 42% Higher Likelihood Of Dementia

According to the data provided by the researcher, in those years, cognitive dementia was diagnosed in 850 participants, which was approximately (4.6 percent). Besides, they said that those with high HDL levels who were in the age group of 75 or older are likely to develop higher Cholesterol levels than those who have normal levels.

Additionally, the research revealed that anyone with a high HDL level is likely to have a 27 percent increased risk of dementia or other mental disorders. According to health experts, the normal HDL level of healthy adults is about 40 mg/dL or higher, which is considered healthy for men, and 50 mg/dL or higher is considered a healthy level for women. If the HDL level increases to 80 mg/dL or higher, as the study says, then it is likely to have dementia risk along with other health problems.

How Is Increased Percentage of Dementia Risk Associated With Good Cholesterol Level?

According to the statement of Erin Ferguson, a doctoral student studying epidemiology at the University of California San Francisco and lead author of the study, the relationship between HDL cholesterol and dementia is more complex than previously thought. He further stated that while the magnitude of this relationship is relatively small, it is important to understand the real consciousness.

Besides, the results revealed that there is a correlation between dementia and HCG levels, but it does not suggest that low or high levels of HDL directly cause dementia. Moreover, in the study, researchers used a combination of surveys and electronic records from the Kaiser Permanente Northern California health plan and thereby tracked cholesterol levels, health behaviours, and whether someone had developed dementia over about 13 years.

Again, according to the previous study, researchers said there were just more than 25,000 people who had developed dementia. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed in the report that people are suggested to keep cholesterol levels of about 150 mg/dL, or milligrams per deciliter of blood. Besides, LDL at or below 100 mg/dL is considered to have long been recognized for its often deadly impact on the cardiovascular system or other parts of the body.

How Can HDL Level Be Improved According To The Expert?

According to healthcare experts, there are many healthy practices that can reduce the HDL level in individuals. They say that healthy habits, including exercise, allow HDL cholesterol to become HDL particles. Besides, it further processes other tasks like removing LDL cholesterol from the arteries and transporting it to the liver.

Moreover, this study was given by Dr. Hussein Yassine, who is an endocrinologist at the Keck Medicine of USC and specializes in how changes in lipid metabolism impact a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. He said that the function is really in the particles and not the increase of cholesterol.

Furthermore, experts have long understood that not all HDL cholesterol is equal and that there is a different perspective for every individual. He stated that how the body uses it and where it’s stored, like in the brain or elsewhere in the body, surely makes a difference.

