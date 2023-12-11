In 2017 World Health Organization and the American Academy of Paediatrics Association warned that the consumption of energy drinks is not safe for children. However, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 percent of young people drink energy drinks weekly, and 20 percent consider energy drinks to be safe for teenagers.

Moreover, in 2007, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,145 adolescents aged 12 to 17 had to visit the emergency room because of energy drink-related problems.

Are Energy Drinks Bad For You?

Energy Drinks might be a great option for instant energy with savory flavors, but one should be aware of the fact that excessive consumption of energy drinks can lead to serious health conditions. The added sugar and the amount of caffeine in such drinks can lead to high blood pressure and disturbed heart rhythm.

Apart from sugar and caffeine, energy drinks consist of legal stimulants such as taurine, which is an amino acid found in meat and fish, Guarana, a plant that grows in the Amazon; L carnitine, which is a substance that turns fat into in energy in our body. The excessive intake of such substances in the human body can cause digestive problems and dehydration and can impact sleeping patterns.

Dr Katilin Mirkin, Directory of Bariatric Surgery of Mercy St Louis, says that overconsumption of energy drinks could be dangerous. It can affect blood pressure and heart rates. These drinks contain added sugar, caffeine, and other stimulants, which also can lead to anxiety, dehydration, and digestion problems and have an impact on sleeping patterns.

Further, Doctor Mirkin also mentions the risk of type 2 diabetes because of the sugar amount in energy drinks. Furthermore, Mirkin says that energy drinks are not suitable for a developing body, such as kids and teenagers. Dr. Mirkin also said that “there have been a lot of concerns about how energy drinks impact children and their developing cardiovascular, neurovascular symptoms.”

Apart from the amount of sugar, the caffeine in energy drinks is another reason for their impact on health. The American Heart Association recommends limiting caffeine to around 400-600 mg per day for adults and around 100 mg per day for teenagers.

The amount of caffeine in energy drinks varies in various brands of these drinks, but the thing that makes it more serious is some brands don’t even mention the amount of caffeine. This means many consumer are not even aware of how much caffeine they are taking in their body, and it is likely to be more than what one can think.

Making Energy Drink More Risky With Alcohol

Another reason that can make energy drinks more impactful on health is mixing them with alcohol. Combining energy drinks with alcohol can make people feel that they are not as drunk as they are, and this makes them drink more alcohol.

Besides, mixing two liquids also increases the chances of engaging in risky behaviors, especially drunk and driving. In 2015, Advanced in Nutritional Journal published a research paper that found that people who mixed energy drinks and alcohol were four times more likely to think that they could drive home safely compared to people who only drank alcohol.

Thus, whether consumed alone in excessive amounts or with alcoholic energy drinks, it can cause serious health problems for teenagers and adults. The American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics have shown their concern that caffeine and sugar-containing drinks with other stimulant substances are not good for the diet of children and adolescents.

