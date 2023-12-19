Experts Alert US To The ‘Enormous’ Growing Threat Of Tropical Viruses

The tropical virus, also called the mosquito virus, is spreading enormously in the U.S. countries, affecting humans and the environment. Recent news has been revealed by top researchers, who discovered that the U.S. is not prepared for the growing threat of mosquito and tick-borne viruses. This statement was given at the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in Washington, D.C., in a two-day workshop.

‘Enormous’ Threat of Tropical Viruses Looms Over The US

Additionally, according to the data, in the 1970s and 1980s, Aedes Albopictus, which is a type of mosquito, came to the U.S. through the used tire trade. Further, it is widely spread in the southern, eastern, and western U.S., spreading dangerous infections. Also, they are causing dangerous diseases like dengue, Zika and Chikungunya that can be threatening to human life.

Again, insects and their related diseases are increasing widely and globally with globalization and environmental or climate effects. So, according to the statement of Global Public Health experts, it is a dangerous sign for the people of the U.S. and suggests that they take proper precautions as much as possible. Also, the damage seen from this virus is enormous, unacceptable, and unethical.

Thomas Scott, a medical entomologist and professor emeritus at the University of California, stated that the country is not prepared for this looming threat, and if no preparation is made to stop this, then it can be dangerously harmful to humans.

What Are Tropical Viruses and Why Are They Spreading?

Healthcare professionals warn that a new tropical virus is threatening the U.S., and active measures shall be undertaken to stop it to some extent. Besides, they stated that children should take major precautions as they have weaker immune systems to fight disease than others.

Moreover, tropical diseases have been widespread in earlier times and affected millions of people. It was earlier considered with many diseases like malaria, skin diseases and others. But with time, it came under control, and people were living away from these diseases. Furthermore, according to experts, the U.S. has now lost the capacity to track insects, and thereby, tropical viruses are spreading worldwide.

It is spreading at twice the speed and causing locally transmitted cases of malaria and other skin infections in different parts of the U.S. According to a recent report, Zika outbreaks occurred in Florida and Texas in the year 2016-2017. Besides, dengue has spread locally in the U.S. every year for over a decade, which is threatening human well-being.

What Steps Can Be Undertaken For The U.S.?

The widespread tropical viruses in the US are dangerous and can be threatening in the future. So, the Health Control And Prevention Society admitted certain warnings to break the flow of Tropical viruses.

As per data revealed in a workshop in 1927, every state had its own entomologists to control infection and malaria, and now they can monitor viruses and easily control them.

Moreover, some researchers have stated that Singapore is the leading example of controlling mosquitoes and other diseases. Also, as Singapore has a better surveillance program, every state should have aid to track malaria or dengue cases, and if cases go higher, immediately contact the insect helpline number to control it.

So, the U.S. should take certain steps to stop the tropical viruses sooner and avoid further complications. The health care professionals said that the country should focus on city cleaning, maintaining hygiene and following good practices. Further, after COVID-19, every country should take proper precautions to stop infections and diseases. Otherwise, countries should focus on vaccination so that infection does not affect society and the environment.

