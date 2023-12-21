Authorities Confirm The First Case Of Measles In A Resident Of Colorado In Five Years

The recent coverage of the first case of measles has been confirmed in Colorado residents. This announcement was discovered by State health officials when an adolescent international traveler who arrived in Colorado a week ago tested positive for measles. It was the first confirmed case of the virus in the state since 2019.

According to data, the patient has traveled widely around the world, and when he landed at Denver International Airport on December 13th, he tested positive after a few days. Besides, the report reveals that it is the first case in Colorado since January 2019 that has made significant awareness, especially among children.

The officials warned of the unexpected results that could occur due to this new case. Besides, doctors treating that adolescent gave warning and said that this highly contagious disease can cause brain damage and even lead to death. Also, they are warning those unvaccinated people who are at Denver airport and children’s hospital.

The recent convergence of the first case of measles of an adolescent child reveals that he was not vaccinated, and so it is a dangerous sign that state health officials are warning unvaccinated people. The officials stated that the virus can spread by air and remain airborne for more than hours, affecting millions of people who come in contact with it.

What Was The Case According To 2019 Data?

According to Arapahoe County Public Health, the leading investigating officer of this case stated that it is a warning sign and must have affected many people surrounding that airport. It was earlier in 2019 when around 1274 cases were reported, and now it has increased to 41 cases by this year.

It was mainly due to unvaccinated people who were spreading the virus, and no vaccination was revealed during this year. Besides, a spike in the measles outbreak in 2014, where more than 667 cases were attributed to unvaccinated Amish communities in Ohio.

Further, the vaccination movement led to a decrease in this disease, but now, due to the anti-vaccine movement, it is in full cry over the U.S. country that is causing many significant health issues, especially among kids.

According to the source, the exposure of the virus at Denver Airport is between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm, where the virus has affected those who came in contact with that boy.

Also, the key factor for spurring the spread of anti-vaccine propaganda is the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccines. Further, although there is no clearer sign of a breakdown in immunization coverage than an increase in cases of measles, it shows certain symptoms that can be threatening or dangerous.

Also Check: Health Officials Respond To Growing Parental Opt-outs By Urging Vaccination For Schoolchildren In The US

Things To Keep In Mind About Measles

In cases of measles, symptoms like fever, cough, and runny nose typically start one or two weeks after a person is exposed and take around three weeks to control somehow. Besides, after two days of initial symptoms, people get the rash that starts from the hairline and thereby spreads all over the body.

Regina De Dominicis, who is UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, stated that cases could double and special precautions should be taken by everyone to stop the spread of measles. The officials suggested staying at home and avoiding public places unless seeking medical treatments.

Besides, if anyone sees measles symptoms, they are suggested to stop coming in contact form. It is important for all those who are going to childcare facilities, school or work to stop these contagious diseases. Also, measles can be prevented if individuals suffering from this disease get vaccinated within 72 hours of exposure.

Furthermore, the state health officials advised the people of Colorado to stay informed about vaccination status and utilize resources like Colorado’s online immunization database to track their children’s immunization records, which can minimize the spread of measles worldwide.

Read More: “Good Vibrations” From Molecular Jackhammers Kill Cancer Cells