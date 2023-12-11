How Does Flaxseed Help Prevent Breast  Cancer: Nature’s Defense

Flaxseed is the richest plant source of lignans. They contain up to 800 times more than other fruits or vegetables. These polyphenols, which are part of plant defense mechanisms, are also very useful for humans. Flax lignans are phytoestrogens ( plant counterpart of estrogen) that can bind to certain human estrogen receptors, reducing overall estrogen activity.

This ability of lignans to block the effect of estrogen in certain tissues ( in a manner similar to the drug Tamoxifen ) would reduce the risk of several hormone-dependent cancers ( breast, uterus, ovary, and prostate) Hundreds of studies showed that flax is not only the most proactive food against breast cancer. But it is also effective in stopping the growth or even reducing breast tumor

Prevent Breast Cancer: Why it is important?

The most common cancer among women across the globe is breast cancer. By wondering what protects certain Western Populations from this cancer ( the high consumption of phytoestrogens for example). Researchers wonder if we could prevent breast cancer by consuming Flaxseed daily, which is rich in lignans ( a family of phytoestrogens, that is to say, natural substances having effects similar to those of female sex hormone)

Flaxseed

Flax Seeds and their benefits were already known 10,000 years ago. The ancient Egyptians already cultivated flax for its fibers, nutritional quality, and its medicinal properties. Its seeds are still officially recorded in the Chinese and Ayurvedic pharmacopeia.

Lignans are found in Significant quantities in flax, whole grain, berries, fruits, and vegetables; digestion transforms them into other phytoestrogens including enterodiol and enterolactone.

An old study demonstrated that women with the highest plasmas enterolactone levels ( more than 12.96 nmol/L ) have a 58% lower risk of breast cancer, compared with women with low levels. Another showed that the consumption of lignans is correlated with a lower incidence of this same cancer.

To find out more, Scientists therefore carried out a clinical trial. Learn more about the study later on as we progress with this article.

If you are in good health, you can add a few grams of ground flaxseed to your meal every day ( in a gratin, salad, etc)

Flaxseeds against breast cancer

The effect of flaxseed has been particularly studied in the context of breast cancer. Observational studies have established a relationship between consuming around 30g of flaxseed daily and can reduced risk of developing this disease.

Canadian researchers conducted a study to determine if supplementing with flaxseed could slow tumor development in women with breast cancer. The participants consumed 25g of flax seeds per day or a placebo for around thirty days. Analysis revealed a reduction in the speed of cell proliferation and the level of expression of an oncogene involved in the disease, thanks to Flaxseeds.

They also made it possible to increase the phenomena of apoptosis which leads to the destruction of cancer cells. The specific effects of lignans have also been highlighted. In women at high risk of developing breast cancer, administration of 50mg of SDG per day for one year was able to reduce cell proliferation. The survival of patients is also prolonged when their blood concentration and dietary lignan intake are high

Also Read: 7 Symptoms Of Magnesium Deficiency

benefits Of Flaxseeds

To benefit from all the richness of Flaxseeds, it is essential to grind them before consuming them, using a spice or coffee grinder. Without this, they only pass through the body and are evacuated intact, without having delivered their nutrients.

Our stomach is in fact incapable of dissolving the seed coat. Flax Seeds are very sensitive to oxidation and go rancid very quickly. It is therefore advisable to obtain whole organic seeds and grind them yourself before using them.

Consuming rancid flax seed would have very pre-oxidant effects, which is completely counterproductive in terms of health. For the same reason. Although they are often included in cooked preparations ( bread, cakes, etc,) the ideal is to consume them raw without heating them so as not to denature and oxidize the Omega-3 fatty acids that they contain.

Furthermore, soaking them the day before ( for 8 hours) triggers a germination process which Increases the bioavailability of nutrients for the body. It is necessary to discard the soaking water and rinse the seeds before grinding and consuming them. They can then be kept for a maximum of 3 days in the fridge.

The study

The study brought together 28 postmenopausal women for 6 weeks, 15 of whom had just undergone ablation surgery for early-stage breast cancer. While the remaining 13 were healthy. The experimenters’ objective was as follows: to compare the biological effects of a treatment ( Tamoxifen) in operated women and those of daily consumption of ground flax seed 25g in healthy women. To do this, the investigators analyzed protein changes before and after exposure to two treatments:

Breast tissue

Subcutaneous abdominal fat tissue acted as control tissue. Then they compared protein changes occurring within these same tissue

Result:

The two protocols have more or less similar effects, they both reduce general inflammation. They Increase the production of anti-tumor factors. However, according to researchers, they both promote a healthier microenvironment for breast tissue. However, to really conclude on the usefulness of integrating flax seeds into your daily menu to prevent breast cancer, we will have to wait for large clinical studies with more rigorous procedures

Read More: Say Goodbye To Cavities: 10 Foods You Should Eat To Avoid Tooth Decay

Conclusion

Ground flax seeds can be integrated into many recipes, whether savory or sweet preparations. They can be sprinkled on salads and raw vegetables or added to hummus. It can be added to breakfast cereals, yogurt, compote smoothies etc. They can also be used to thicken sauces, soup, or preparations such as puddings. If you have breast cancer and are undergoing treatment. Do not start changing your diet without discussing it with your healthcare provider. Once ground, flax seeds must be kept cool and consumed quickly. Also, know that whole flax seeds are poorly digested. You must therefore grind them before adding them to your yogurt, salads, and omelets or incorporating them into 1 or 2 rusks to make breadcrumbs.

References