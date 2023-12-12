Health Experts Reveal Foods And Drinks To Avoid

A team of nutrition experts, dieticians, and health-specialized doctors have shared their discoveries about consuming food and drinks that are harmful to the individual’s health.

This team of experts states that they prefer to have healthy food and drinks over processed ones as they do not contain the necessary nutrients that are important for the human body.

Experts Opinion On Various Drinks And Foods

Jamie Davis is a mother of two and also a dietitian, and she states that it is better to have hard liquor combined with sparkling water and fruit garnish rather than cocktails that are high in calories.

She is a professor of nutritional science at the University of Texas, and she claims that the sports drinks, sodas, or beverages that the students intake are not good for their health. These drinks can be replaced by a bar of Snickers as they contain more energy than random drinks.

She further added to the statement that they prefer juices or sparkling drinks when it’s a special occasion or something. It is better to enhance the taste of milk or regular water by adding ingredients like strawberries, watermelons, or mangoes. Since these fruits are natural sweeteners, there is no need to add extra sugar to the drinks.

Another renowned dietitian from Seattle, Angel Planells, emphasized the limited or no consumption of sodium-rich food items. Food items such as cured meats, smoked fish, etc., have a large amount of sodium in and it is okay to have them once in a blue moon, but if it’s consumed regularly, they can become a habit and thus hurt the body.

How Are The Ideal Decisions On Food & Beverages Helping You?

A nutritionist on the panel who is also a professor at the University of California says that loves to have Mediterranean cuisines over others. This is mainly because these items are cooked in olive oil, which is good for heart health and the overall body, and less salt is used in the preparation. This cuisine generally contains kinds of seafood, tofus, and chicken, which are naturally salty, thus eliminating the use of more salt.

Also, according to Dr. Linda Shiue, one must consider checking the food labels while buying groceries and at supermarkets. The first thing that must be checked is the measurement of chemical additives or preservatives in it.

She also adds that she prefers eating fresh vegetables that are cooked decently and with all the nutrients contained in them. She urges us to limit the intake of packaged foods and cookies and get them freshly made when craving them.

This is because the chemicals used to preserve the food might interact with the body elements and thus affect one’s health. Additionally, she reveals that there are millions of people in the world who don’t like home-cooked meals, not because they don’t like to eat them, but because they dislike the cooking style or pattern.

So, culinary skills are necessary to infuse and make someone have a healthy and balanced meal. The team of experts states that too much intake of sugar, salt, and sodium-rich food can lead to increased blood pressure, liver diseases, weight gain, cardiovascular issues, stomach inflammation, and several other health issues.

Laura Bellows, who is an associate professor at Cornell University, concludes that it is not about foods but the quantity of intake that is harmful to the person. All food items contain nutrients that are necessary for the body, but one must monitor their consumption and indulge in mindful eating habits, as these nutritionists and dietitians suggest from their own experience.

