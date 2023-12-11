6 Best Foods For Optimal Hair Growth And Health

One of the most fortunate things when it comes to hair growth and diet for the same is that most of the food items that serve the purpose are rich in nutritional value. Consuming these foods on a daily basis may help you get rid of hair fall issues and also help you have improved overall health.

Some of the most important food items that you need to consume for healthier hair and scalp include eggs, leafy green veggies, and fatty fish. If you have a deficiency of any micronutrients such as Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D, you are highly likely to face hair health issues such as uncontrolled hair fall, scalp infections, brittle and frizzy hair, and so on.

In this article, we will let you know some of the best food items that you can consider adding to your daily diet to improve your overall health and also to stimulate your hair growth.

1. Eggs

As commonly known, eggs are a rich source of protein and biotin. These two nutrients are vital for hair growth. Biotin is important for the synthesis of a hair protein called keratin. Hence it is important to consume them on a daily basis. You may also consume biotin through nutritional supplements.

However, it is also important to make sure that you are not consuming biotin in an excess quantity. This can cause certain health issues, so it is always better to choose biotin intake through food or have a healthy frequency of having biotin supplements.

Apart from that consuming eggs may also provide you with some essential minerals such as zinc and selenium. These minerals are also quite important to stimulate hair growth and prevent various hair health issues.

2. Berries

These are also essential if you wish to grow your hair longer and thicker. Berries are a powerhouse of various important micronutrients such as minerals and antioxidants. Apart from that, you would also be able to amp up your iron absorption by having more berries with vitamin C content.

If you consume more berries, the antioxidants present in them will help strengthen the hair follicles and prevent them from breaking quite soon. Damages to hair follicles are mostly caused due to the presence of free radicals. This can also be prevented with the help of antioxidants absorbed through berries. Apart from that, the vitamin C present in the berries is also important for the production of collagen, which is also an important element behind strong and healthy hair.

3. Spinach

This is one of the inevitable dietary choices, especially if you belong to the vegetarian or vegan club. This dark green leafy vegetable can help you have the essential micronutrients such as vitamin A and vitamin C. It may also help you have the required amount of iron and folates.

During diagnosis, people having hair loss are also found to have iron deficiencies. However, it is also important to note that one serving of spinach would give you 20% of the required vitamin A for your body. Hence it is important to have vegetables by having an eye on the portions because Vitamin A excess can also lead to several health issues.

This vegetable would also improve your Bodily Metabolic Rate (BMR) and thereby help you have better energy levels. This would also ensure the proper supply of oxygen to all the cells of your body including your hair follicles. Apart from that it is also beneficial for hair follicle repair and regeneration.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are a great option if you would like to have strong and healthy hair through your dietary choices. You may go for fish such as salmon, herring, and mackerel when it comes to fatty fish varieties.

Fatty fishes are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that are quite important for your hair health. Much research has shown that people who consume nutritional supplements of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids could overcome issues such as hair fall and frizzy hair.

If you are unable to consume the required amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids through your dietary choices, there is nothing wrong with taking them in the form of supplements. However, make sure to seek the advice of your nutritionist before getting your hands on the same.

5. Sweet potatoes

This is one of the food items that you can consider adding to your daily diet if you are facing hair loss issues due to the deficiency of vitamin A. Sweet potato is a rich source of vitamin A and beta carotene that is associated with the same micronutrient.

Having a medium-sized sweet potato would help you satisfy almost 160% percent of your daily dietary requirement for the vitamin. However, it is also important to note that having this vitamin too much can also be a cause of hair loss. Therefore, it is better to consume the same in moderation. Apart from that, having these food items would also help you stay away from vitamin A supplements, which may be expensive and unnecessary most of the time.

6. Avocado

This is also a great option if you would like to have strong and healthy hair by consuming healthy yet delicious food items. They are rich in Vitamin E which would help you prevent oxidative stress caused due to the presence of free radicals. Apart from that, it would also help in maintaining a healthy scalp.

Conclusion

Now, you what food items to include in your daily diet to promote healthy hair growth. However, if you are not experiencing any significant results, it is better to consult an expert medical practitioner and get your routine blood tests done to find out the deficiency behind the condition.

Apart from that it is also important to stay hydrated always. Engaging in various physical activities that would help you reduce your stress and mental health can also help you with your hair growth. Moreover, you can also follow an appropriate hair care routine using the products that would suit your hair and scalp type.

