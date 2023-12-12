Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, has decided to pause its free DNA testing. HerediGene: population study is the name of the research launched by the company.

DNA testing has been running since 2019 for all the citizens of the United States. Their free gene testing has changed thousands of lives in Utah. In their official statements, they mentioned gratitude for the willfulness and support of society.

The research is going to be halted starting December 28 for further research on the genes collected from thousands of people. These genes will allow them to make more discoveries and send the remaining results to the participants in the program.

Until then, people are free to register online or go to any Intermountain healthcare laboratory to get their DNA tested for free. Eligibility for genetic testing is at the age of 18 or above and being an American citizen only.

How Will This Genetic Testing Help Us?

This genetic testing program is a revolutionary step to ensure a disease-free life for several people. According to the officials of Intermountain Healthcare, they need less than 2.5 teaspoons of blood for genetic testing.

Any participant who doesn’t have any type of anomaly in their gene won’t be contacted by the lab. People who have any possibility of contracting chronic diseases in the future will get a phone call or mail.

Those who get a call from the laboratory are advised to get their results in person and know about their genetic structure and future probabilities of diseases. Brad Gillman, who is a spokesperson at Intermountain, has stated that this DNA study is the largest genetic study ever done in the United States’ medical history.

The HerediGene-Population study was launched in the year 2019 to find inherited risks of chronic diseases in people and study the risk factors related to those diseases.

More About The DNA Testing And Study Results

Many got a notification from Intermountain Healthcare to pay a visit and get their test results. Madison Certonio, a participant in the study, stated in a promotional video for Intermountain. She mentioned that the study found the BRCA2 gene in her body, which increases the chances of breast cancer by 45 to 80% in women and 20 to 50% chances of prostate cancer in men.

Keith McChord is a former KCL-TV reporter; he found out about the genetic markers of hereditary hemochromatosis in his DNA. He mentioned in his review that the study has helped him become aware of the genetic possibility of hemochromatosis. Similarly, a woman named Emily Smith got her three generations of family tested from Intermountain Healthcare after the survival of her father from colon cancer.

The most probable health conditions related to the genetic presence in participants were cardiovascular and liver-related conditions. The HerediGene-population study was also presented at a national conference in Philadelphia on Nov 12, 2023.

Researchers opened up about the cause of their sudden pause in their GEnetic Testing program. They mentioned that they now have collected thousands of important samples that will help them study different risk factors for diseases. Now, they need time to assess the study and get to know the participants’ genetic conditions further.

Gilman raised the probability of several other sectors of free testing programs shortly at a press conference. At the conference, he also greeted the participants for their trust and faith in Intermountain Healthcare for their genetic testing. Intermountain Healthcare is always focusing on precision medicine, ensuring a better and healthier life for people and their families, Gilman said at the conference.

