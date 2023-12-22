Fresno County Reports 4 Deaths Linked To Flu Outbreak: Officials Confirm

The officials of the Department of Public Health (FCDPH) have recently revealed confirmation about four influenza-associated deaths in Fresno County for the 2023-2024 flu season in Fresno County. According to the data, one of the individuals who was considered an elderly person had influenza (flu) type A infection, which is causing a threatening response in the state.

He was about 65 years old when he died due to coming in contact with influenza virus. Although the real age and identity of an individual cannot be determined, it has made awareness to those who come in contact with him. Moreover, according to the officials of FCDPH, They stated that it is the fifth case pending confirmation that has made health departments aware of vaccination associated with controlling influenza virus.

Flu Claims Four Lives In Fresno County- Officials Say

The officials stated that according to data reported nationwide, 678 influenza-associated deaths occurred among people aged 18 to 64 years old. Besides, according to the data, there have been 50 influenza deaths of those who are aged 0 to 17 years old in this flu season. Moreover, with the data statewide, there have been 12 influenza deaths of 18-64 years old. Also, one influenza-associated pediatric death was recently revealed in the report. This data was recorded from October 2 to December 17.

What Report Has Been Recorded By Officials In Fresno County?

With the statement of Dr. Trinidad Solis, who is working as the Fresno County Deputy Health Officer, stated that Influenza is causing serious symptoms that are affecting millions of people worldwide, like fever, runny nose, headache, sore throat, cough and cold, sneezing and more. Moreover, this tragic action is a new reminder that people should take preventive actions to spread the influenza virus. Also, it can only be done by getting vaccinated, maintaining personal hygiene and performing self-care practices.

Also, they stated if there are any symptoms related to the influenza virus, immediately contacting a doctor can stop the spread of the influenza virus. Besides, there are antiviral medications that could lessen the dangerous effects if taken two days after the influenza virus attack.

Further, the officials stated that it takes about two weeks to develop protection and normally lasts about months for a better cure. Also, the health department is offering vaccines for those who are still unaware of the chronic situations in the county.

Moreover, According to the data, about 143 influenza-associated deaths of individuals 18-64 years old and 14 influenza-associated pediatric deaths of zero to 17-year-olds have caused stressful situations in the county. Besides, certain preventive measures by the state have been incorporated to reduce the risk of influenza virus all over the county. Besides, this report was estimated according to December 9, 2023, which has given awareness to individuals of Fresco County.

Also Read: CDC Says Louisiana Has Some Of The Worst Flu Cases In The Country

Who Are The People Most Affected By Influenza Virus?

Furthermore, the FCDPH is encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially for kids above 6 months, so that the spread of influenza could not affect them. Moreover, this is a serious risk for those individuals who are suffering from various chronic disorders like conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Besides, individuals or senior citizens above 65 years are at higher risk of contracting the influenza virus, especially those who have weaker immune functions and improper working of organs and senses. Further, special warnings are given by officials to those who are children younger than five, pregnant women, having respiratory illness, and others.

Moreover, awareness vaccination programs have been organized by the state health departments to prevent people’s awareness about the influenza virus. Besides, The officials urge those individuals who have respiratory illnesses to stay in contact with doctors to get proper treatment. Besides, if possible, get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 to stop spreading the virus among children or others.

More: A Human Case Of Swine Flu Has Been Detected In The UK