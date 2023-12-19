In a landmark achievement, an African scientist has pioneered a groundbreaking technology that holds the potential to wipe out malaria, a disease that has long affected the people of the continent.

Dr Abdoulaye Diabate, who is the head of medical entomology and parasitology at Burkina Faso’s Research Institute, has taken the initiative to develop a technology through which malaria can be eliminated from the area.

Abdoulaye Diabate: The Man Behind The ‘Gene Drive Tech’

When Abdoulaye Diabate was five years old, he suffered from this disease, which was fatal enough to take the lives of two of his cousins. Diabate somehow survived the life-threatening event, which left a huge impact on his life.

Growing up, he joined the medical team that studies the scientific discipline and concerns of parasites and the diseases caused by them. During his research, he found that there is a possibility that the species of malaria-transmitting mosquitoes can be wiped out by altering their genes.

He spent his days finding ways and developing technology to deal with the disease that once caused his life to be at stake, and that’s when he came up with “Gene Drive Tech.” The fact that female Anopheles mosquitoes are the carriers of malaria and their bite can transmit the disease is well-known by everyone.

It is also known that male mosquitoes do not bite, so there are no chances that they can transmit the disease. So, here, the possibility is that if the female mosquitoes are prevented from giving birth to the next generations of females, then the potential carriers of malaria will eventually decrease.

This is exactly the aim of “Gene Drive Tech”, which is innovated by Diabate to combat the spread of this parasitic disease that is taking over the continent. This is by far a significant achievement that is associated with public health and disease management.

Hence, Diabate was awarded the 2023 Falling Walls Prize for Science and Innovation Management. During the award ceremony, it was claimed that this innovation could be the game changer in managing the effects and spread of malaria, and hopefully, the health department will be able to take control of the situation.

How Does The Viral Technology Work?

On his groundbreaking discovery, Diabate said that if the population of female mosquitoes is taken down, then there is a chance that this fatal disease may not exist in the future. He also stated that this time around, it’s not the humans who will run from here and there to control the disease, but it will be the gene-edited mosquitoes who will do all the work.

He further added to his statement that if everything goes as planned, then this technology can be accessed in the remote areas of Africa, too, and will be cost-efficient. Although there are a few more years to the final launch and rolling out the technology, Diabate has opened the doors for the potential to wipe out a deadly disease that has made people all around the world suffer a lot.

The tests and experiments have been in process for a long time, and there have been some good results that show that hope of a malaria-free world is not fake. According to the experiment conducted in 2013, the offspring of gene-modified female mosquitoes were found to be dead in their larval stage, so there are high chances of a wipe-out to be a successful approach in the realm of parasitology.

Since mosquitoes are an important factor in the food chain and lifecycle, Diabate is concerned about the ecological changes and talked to CNN about it. In the reply, CNN asked the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take proper safety measures while the process of gene drive technology is in its testing phase. Diabate has dedicated all his life to fighting the deadly disease so that no more citizens will have to go through what he suffered as a child.

