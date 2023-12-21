“Good Vibrations” From Molecular Jackhammers Kill Cancer Cells

The iconic hits of Beach Boys are spreading worldwide with the good news about cancer treatments killing cancer-causing cells. It is all about Molecular Jackhammers, which are known for eradicating cancer cells that destroy the cancer-causing cells through light therapy. Here, the jackhammers are aminocyanine molecules, a class of fluorescent synthetic dyes used for medical imaging.

Besides, using this technique, exciting experiments and results make a whole new layer of meaning, thanks to the scientists and collaborators of Rice University. They have discovered and uncovered a way to destroy cancer cells by using the ability of some molecules to vibrate stringy when stimulated with light.

Major Studies Regarding The Efficacy Of Molecular Jackhammers

According to the researchers from Rice University, they demonstrated the complete eradication or studying of human melanoma cells in vitro. Besides, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Texas A&M University stated that they had achieved around 50% tumor-free efficacy in mouse models for melanoma.

Here, researchers found that atoms of small dye molecules can vibrate in unison, which causes the cell membrane of cancerous cells to rupture when stimulated with near-infrared lights. Also, this technique is used for medical imaging of cells and their components.

Moreover, the news about molecular jackhammers that could eradicate cancer cells through vibronic-driven action was published in an article in Nature Chemistry. According to the data given here, this method had about 99 percent efficiency against lab cultures of human melanoma cells. Also, half of the mice with melanoma tumors became cancer-free after treatment from this experiment.

Besides, this exciting news gave a new phase of cancer cells to be killed without letting patients go through different medical procedures like surgery, chemotherapy, and more. Moreover, the Rice chemist James Tour stated that it’s a whole new generation of molecular machines that are known as molecular jackhammers, whose experiment gave a new phase to life-saving mechanisms.

Here, during an experiment in the lab, scientists had prepared earlier nanoscale compounds in which it is endowed with a light-activated paddlelike chain of atoms. It spins continuously in the same direction to drill through the outer membrane of infectious bacteria, cancer cells, and other treatment-resistant fungi.

How Are Experiments Done To Eradicate Cancer Cells?

The experiment eradicated cancer cells and gave discoveries to doctors and many patients. Here, molecular jackhammers employ an entirely different and unprecedented mechanism of action, unlike the nanoscale drills based on Nobel laureate Bernard Feringa’s molecular motors.

Also, according to some researchers, they have been trying to use tools to kill cancer cells, such as unidirectional synthetic molecular motors or Feringa motors that drill holes in cell membranes. Further, it resulted in rapid necrotic death, which is the reason for cancer in the blood.

Moreover, Ceron Ayala-Orozco, who is the lead scientist in this case study, revealed that molecular jackhammers on cells induced by single-photon NIR light of 650–900 nm show that they are one million times faster in their mechanical motion than former infrared light motors.

Besides, Rice T. T. and W. F. Chao, a Professor of Metal science and nanoengineering, stated in the experiment that near-infrared light can go as deep as 10 centimeters, which is around 4 inches into the human body as opposed to only half a centimeter 0.2 inches. Also, the depth of penetration for visible light, which is used to activate the nano drills, has made significant experiments.

Moreover, Ayala-Orozco, who recently studied plasmons as a doctoral student in the research group led by Rice’s Naomi Halas, stated that this is the first time a molecular plasma is utilized to achieve a particular goal and experiment done on mice gave significant results to treat cancer.

