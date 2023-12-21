Has it been a long time since you tested your cholesterol levels? For your information, high cholesterol may lead to serious health issues such as coronary artery disease, heart attack, and stroke. However, the shocking part is that 92% of the participants in a survey did not know their LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels or had never tested their cholesterol, says Pubmed.

In this article, we will clear the air on lesser-known areas such as whether high cholesterol can cause headaches, and also list out the 7 major symptoms of cholesterol.

Can high cholesterol cause headaches?

According to Dr.Luke Laffin, MD., a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, there is no definitive evidence to prove that high cholesterol causes headaches. Furthermore, he also added that no research shows that high cholesterol causes migraine headaches.

7 major symptoms of cholesterol

Those with high LDL cholesterol do not experience symptoms in most cases. However, if one is suffering from extremely high LDL cholesterol, he/she may go through symptoms such as:

1. Chest pain

Chest pain or angina is a common symptom of high cholesterol among patients who have coronary artery disease. This condition occurs as a result of the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries which ultimately leads to the development of blockages.

2. Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is a common symptom associated with several heart-related conditions and one of them is high cholesterol. Due to the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries, there will be a reduction in the blood flow to the heart. Thus, the patient may experience shortness of breath.

3. Numbness or tingling experienced often

If your cholesterol levels are high, it can also affect your nerves. Thus, you may experience numbness or tingling in your hands and feet. It is due to the reason that the accumulation of cholesterol causes a decrease in blood flow to the affected areas.

4. Fatigue

Fatigue is another symptom experienced by those having high cholesterol. It is again due to the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood. As a result of this condition, there will be reduced blood flow to the muscles which causes fatigue among people.

5. High blood pressure

Another symptom associated with high cholesterol is elevated blood pressure. Due to the buildup of cholesterol, arteries tend to become narrower. This will cause increased resistance in the blood vessels which leads to a rise in blood pressure.

6. Problems with vision

Vision problems are a symptom of high cholesterol. Again the villain is the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood. It will end up in blockages in the blood vessels that supply blood to the eyes.

7. Multiple xanthomas

Xanthomas are nothing but fat deposits that accumulate under the human skin. They will generally be yellow and appear on the eyes, hands, elbows, and knees. Multiple xanthomas indicate that one may have elevated cholesterol levels in their blood.

How often you should check your cholesterol?

Do you know that cholesterol needs to be checked in the early days? To clarify, even children and adolescents should get their cholesterol checked.

In the case of the majority of healthy adults, they need to undergo a cholesterol test every 4 to 6 years.

If you are a person having heart disease, diabetes, or a family history of high cholesterol, it is recommended to test your cholesterol levels more often.

In the case of children and adolescents, cholesterol tests need to be done at least once between the ages of 9 and 11. The next test should be carried out between the age of 17 to 21.

Children who are diagnosed with obesity or diabetes need to be checked for high cholesterol more often.

Top 5 tips to improve your cholesterol levels

Follow the below lifestyle changes that will help you keep high cholesterol at bay.

1. Consume heart-healthy foods

Make sure that you eat foods high in omega-3 fatty acids such as mackerel, salmon, herring, walnuts, and flaxseeds. Also, increase the intake of foods such as kidney beans, oatmeal, brussels sprouts, apples, and pears.

Focus on reducing the consumption of saturated fats. Examples of foods that contain saturated fat are red meat and full-fat dairy products. Also, stay away from store-bought cookies, cakes, and crackers that contain transfats.

2. Do regular exercise

Exercise for at least 30 minutes, five times a week. If you opt for vigorous aerobic activity, aim for 20 minutes three times a week.

3. Say no to smoking

The benefit of quitting smoking is that it improves your good cholesterol, i.e. HDL cholesterol. You might be surprised to know that within a year of quitting smoking, your risk of heart disease will be just half that of a smoker.

4. Reduce your weight

As the first step towards cutting down your weight, replace sugary beverages with tap water. If the craving is irresistible, eat sherbet or candies with little or no fat, an example is jelly beans.

Try to be more active physically. Instead of taking the elevator to the office, opt for the stairs. During breaks, go for short walks and do more standing activities such as cooking or doing yard work.

5. Consume alcohol in moderation

If you are used to the habit of consuming alcohol, drink it, but only in moderation. The recommended levels are up to one drink a day for healthy adults i.e. women of all ages and men older than age 65. Men aged 65 and younger can have up to two drinks a day.

Conclusion

Many of the people still do not realize that they have high cholesterol levels. Hope the article offers valuable insights on doubts such as whether high cholesterol can cause headaches. Also, if you notice any of the 7 major symptoms of cholesterol mentioned earlier, it is quite necessary to get your cholesterol levels checked. Last but not least, follow the 5 tips mentioned above so that you can bid goodbye to the problem of high cholesterol.

