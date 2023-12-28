Do you ever feel restlessness when you are on antidepressants? Or do you feel like the world is not the place for you? These may be the signs that indicate that your dose of Antidepressants is too high. You might want to check with your mental healthcare provider for the symptoms and adjustment to the dose.

Going through a depressive or mental disorder has been common nowadays. And antidepressants have proven to reduce the symptoms of these disorders, but not cure them. There are certain battles that your mind has to fight on their own. Antidepressants are just a way to give you a helping hand, the initiation needs to be taken from the inside.

In this blog, we are going to understand the signs that your prescribed antidepressants may be too high for you. We will also discover you can help yourself with the symptoms or techniques to deal with the exaggerated pain. So, if you are someone who is going through a tough time with antidepressants on your side, or know someone who is, then this blog is for you.

What Are The 5 Types Of Antidepressants? Side Effects Of Antidepressants

Antidepressants are used to treat depression, anxiety, eating disorders, phobia, PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder), or OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). These conditions are not inherited by birth but are a result of traumatic episodes in life or lifestyle choices.

As per the studies, antidepressants help to reduce the symptoms of these disorders. And with therapy the chances to reverse the symptoms are positive.

Some common Antidepressants that are used for treatment are:

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors Or SSRIs

The human brain produces serotonin, a chemical that helps to define mood, interests, sexual desires, blood clotting, and healing wounds. The moment you feel happiness is when your serotonin levels are high. SSRIs help to keep the levels increased which results in reducing the symptoms of depression and creating positive thoughts.

Serotonin And Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors Or SNRIs

These are an advanced form of SRRIs that are considered to have effective results while treating depression. There is also an increased risk of side effects and some are quite severe.

Noradrenaline And Specific Serotonergic Antidepressants Or NASSAs

This medication not only focuses on the levels of serotonin but also affects noradrenaline, which helps in regulating mood and sexual desires. They are more effective than SSRIs and have adverse side effects too.

Tricyclic Antidepressants Or TCAs

These are fatal to overdose and are only prescribed for patients suffering from severe depression, bipolar disorder, and OCD.

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors Or MAOIs

This medication hinders the monoamine oxidase enzyme that removes serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine from the brain. With this mechanism, the levels of these chemicals are increased and reduce the symptoms of depression.

6 Red Flags Your Antidepressants Is Too Strong

Antidepressants can only work when the recommended dosage is followed. When the dosage is low, it may not affect the symptoms, but when the dosage is high, it can create severe complications in the body. So here are the signs that can help you navigate if antidepressants are too strong for you.

1. Developing Serotonin Syndrome

Since antidepressants work on the serotonin levels of your brain, it is evident that high doses can lead to increased levels of serotonin. This can induce feelings of restlessness, loss of consciousness, irregular heartbeat, tremors, and headaches,

Severe symptoms of serotonin syndrome can also give a path to seizure, or muscle rigidity. Consult with your doctor if you experience these symptoms in yourself or people around you. These symptoms can be seen within 24 hours of consuming the medication.

2. Emotional Blunting Or Distancing

Emotional blunting or as we commonly know, distancing yourself from the world because it is too much to take. When your dose of antidepressants is high, you will feel devoid of happiness, and cannot express yourself to others.

Patients tend to withdraw themselves from their social lives and lack motivation from their work or something that they enjoyed previously. There is also a decreased sexual desire along with difficulties in concentrating.

3. Suicidal Ideation

Another severe complication of an increased dose of antidepressants is having suicidal thoughts. Depression does involve suicidal ideation as its symptom, and when the antidepressants are not working properly, then individuals may face the need to leave the world behind them.

It does not always lead to taking an action, but a series of self-harm episodes physically or mentally can indicate that antidepressants are too strong. Seek medical help and therapy when you are on antidepressants to keep a check on the side effects.

4. Insomnia

Antidepressants are supposed to down the dial of overthinking, but when the dosage is too high it can also result in insomnia. Patients have difficulty sleeping, and have restlessness when they cannot fall asleep. There is an increased nightmare, restless leg syndrome, and sleep apnea as an indication.

5. Physical Strain

Increased dosage of antidepressants does not only affect emotional well-being but also physical health. There are

Unexplained weight loss or weight gain

Increased blood pressure

Headaches

Rigidity in muscles

Nausea

Sexual dysfunction

Vomiting

Involuntary twitches

6. Gastrointestinal Issues

Studies have shown that there is an increased occurrence of diarrhea, constipation, or nausea when the dose of antidepressants is high. These symptoms can be reversed once the adjustment of dose or change in medication is initiated.

Seek medical help when the medication does not suit your body or is not effective in fulfilling its purpose.

Final Result

Antidepressants are recommended when therapy doesn’t work, but this does not mean that therapy is ineffective. Some minds are built differently and require medication to help them get through their depressive episodes. While some are strong enough to deal with these episodes by facing them head-on and by communicating their issues.

Talking helps in many ways that one can even imagine. There is no foolproof study about its benefits, but you do feel light once you let all the baggage out. So start opening up about yourself and lead a fulfilling life.

