How To Burn Shoulder Fat? 6 Best Exercises

In the fitness world, many people like you aim to have a fit and toned body. This often involves focusing on specific problem areas. One such area is the shoulders. They are an important part of your upper body that helps you function and affects how you look. Burn shoulder fat with targeted exercises for a leaner upper body.

Having fat on the shoulders is a common issue for many people like you and can be challenging to deal with. However, the solution lies in a combination of specific exercises focusing on burning fat and toning muscles. That is where this article comes in. This article will discuss the 6 best exercises by which you can burn shoulder fat. Whether you want to look slimmer, improve your posture, or increase your strength, this article will help you start your fitness journey.

What is Shoulder Fat?

Shoulder fat is just fat that’s stored in your shoulder area. Everyone’s body is different, and some people might naturally have more fat on their shoulders. This could be because of genetics, diet, not exercising, or certain health conditions.

For example, a condition called lipodystrophy can cause fat to build up behind and slightly below your neck, which is sometimes called a buffalo hump or a dorsocervical fat pad. Some medicines can also cause fat to build up in the shoulder area.

What are the Causes of Shoulder Fat?

Shoulder fat is a common concern and can be caused by various factors. Some of the potential causes are:

1. Medicines

Using certain medicines like prednisone, cortisone, and hydrocortisone for a long time can cause fat to build up behind your shoulders.

2. Cushing’s Syndrome

In this condition, your body makes too much cortisol hormone. It can be caused by a tumor that affects your hormone production or by taking steroids.

3. Madelung’s Disease

This rare condition affects how your body uses fat. It can cause fat to build up around your neck, shoulders, trunk, hips, upper arms, and thighs. It usually affects men between 30 and 70 years old who have a chronic alcohol use disorder.

4. Obesity

Obesity is when you have too much fat in your body. It can be bad for your bones and joints. When you’re obese, the extra weight can put more stress on your joints, including your shoulders. This can lead to problems like osteoarthritis.

For example, if you’re 10 pounds overweight, it can add 30-60 pounds of force to your knee with each step. This can also happen in your shoulder joints and cause fat to build up. Also, obesity can cause inflammation in your body, which includes swelling, pain, and heat. This can build more fat in different body parts, including your shoulders.

6 Exercises to Burn Shoulder Fat

Unfortunately, spot reduction, or targeting fat loss in specific areas, is a fitness myth. While you cannot target fat loss to just your shoulders, you can build and tone those muscles, leading to a more sculpted appearance. Some of the exercises that can help you strengthen and shape your shoulders are:

1. Overhead Press

This classic exercise hits all three deltoid muscles in your shoulders.

How to do it?

Holding dumbbells at shoulder height with hands facing ahead, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Straighten your arms upwards until they are completely extended, then gently drop them back to shoulder height. Three sets of 10 to twelve repetitions should be the goal.

2. Lateral Raise

This exercise targets the medial deltoid, the muscle on the side of your shoulder.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides with palms facing inward. Raise your arms to the sides until they are parallel to the floor, then slowly lower them back down. Keep your core engaged, and avoid using momentum. For three sets, aim for 12–15 repetitions.

3. Reverse Fly

This exercise works the posterior deltoid, the muscle on the back of your shoulder.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides with palms facing inward. Keep your back straight and lean forward slightly from your hips. Raise your arms to the sides and back until they parallel the floor. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the apex, then slowly reduce the weights. For three sets, aim for 12–15 repetitions.

4. Front Raise

This exercise targets the anterior deltoid, the muscle on the front of your shoulder.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides with palms facing inward. Raise your arms before you until they are parallel to the floor, then slowly lower them back down. Keep your core engaged, and avoid using momentum. 3 sets of 12–15 repetitions should be your goal.

5. Arnold Press

This exercise combines a shoulder press with a bicep curl for a more challenging workout.

How to do it?

Holding dumbbells at shoulder height with palms facing inward, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Press the weights overhead while rotating your palms outward until they face forward at the top. Slowly lower the weights back down, reversing the rotation of your palms. Try to complete three sets of ten to twelve reps.

6. Push-Ups

This bodyweight exercise is a great way to work your shoulders, chest, and triceps.

How to do it?

Begin in a plank stance; hands shoulder-width apart. Reduce your chest to the floor while keeping your elbows tight. Push yourself back up to the starting position. If regular push-ups are too difficult, you can modify them on your knees. Aim for 3 sets of as many repetitions as you can comfortably do.

Conclusion

Include these exercises in your regular workout routine and combine them with a healthy diet that includes lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Ensure you drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and avoid overworking your body. Always check with a fitness expert or doctor before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have any health issues.

Sticking to your fitness goals and taking care of your overall health will Burn shoulder fat and improve your overall health and fitness. Remember, progress is good progress, and working towards healthier, more muscular shoulders is worth it. Keep going, stay motivated, and enjoy the changes that come with your commitment to a healthier, more active lifestyle.

