How To Get Hollow Cheeks? 6 Best Ways To Get Hollow Cheeks

The cheeks, this central part of the face, are delimited by the eyes, the nose, the mouth, and also the temples, the chin, and the ears. They are cheekbones under laughter, they burn under anger, and they even let our tears slip under sadness.

What would our face be without our cheeks, these muscles which we use to open and close our mouth, in other words, to express ourselves? They are also part of those areas of the body that speak without us saying a word.

Cheek fat can make your face look bloated, causing real discomfort when it comes to taking your selfie. If you are tired of having chubby cheeks, then this article will help you get hollow cheeks.

Is It Possible To Get Hollow Cheeks? What To Do

Chubby cheeks can make a person look more childish or plump than they are. You may want to reduce the volume of the Bichat fat pads to hollow out the cheeks and refine the face, Making it more beautiful with harmonious V-shaped proportions.

If you are concerned about your cheeks that you consider a little too chubby, there are little tips to slim them without too much effort. Certain foods can help release water in this part of the body, and, as fun as it is practical, facial exercise can be your new daily beauty gesture to refine your face.

Losing overall weight contributes to a slimmer face. If you noticed someone else’s weight loss. it is like you would have commented on how thin their face was! The optimal way to lose face fat is to make some subtle changes to your weekly exercise and diet.

Consuming fewer calories per day than you burn will help you lose weight consistently (makes sense, right?), Many people tend to store fat in the neck, face, and jaw area. If you want to enjoy a slimmer face, then start an overall weight loss program. Below are some basic 6 tips on how to get hollow cheeks

1. Stay Hydrated

You may have cheeks because your body retains too much fluid. Dehydration is one of the main reasons water retention occurs in the body. Your body will store excess water when it feels like you are not drinking enough. The extra fluid can go to several parts of the body, including the face. Try to drink at least two liters of water a day to stay well hydrated.

2. Do The Jaw Release Exercise

You can get attractive cheekbones with this exercise. It helps stretch the muscles around the cheeks, jaws, and lips. Perform the exercise by standing or sitting up straight and moving your jaw as if you are chewing something. Make sure to keep your lips closed while you try to chew.

Inhale and exhale deeply as you hum. Next, open your mouth wide with your tongue resting on your bottom teeth and hold it for five seconds before inhaling and exhaling again. The whole movement does one repetition.

3. Exercise And Eat Healthy

One of the methods that can help you lose mouth fat is to eat healthy and exercise regularly. As you lose weight, you will start having a slimmer face, the results are almost noticed in some people.

Smile more, smiling gives you the chance to exercise facial muscles and reduce cheek fat. This is the best workout you can do for your cheeks. You also brighten your day and everyone else’s. If you commit to a healthy and active lifestyle, those chubby cheeks will eventually be a thing of the past

4. Stretch Your Facial Muscles

Use your hands to stretch and tone your facial muscles. You can do this by lowering your chin until it approaches your chest and then pulling the skin away from the face. It is recommended to do the stretches three times a day.

5. Reduce Your Salt And Sugar Intake

Eating foods high in sodium and sugar will cause water retention. When your body retains excess water, parts of you become bloated, including your cheeks. Since your body only needs a small amount of salt and sugar per day, we advise you to limit their consumption.

Salt and sugar promote water retention. If care is not taken, it will be difficult to escape this because all processed foods have it. However, you can concentrate on fresh products and get into the kitchen to combine deliciousness with the right amount of salt and sugar. Dietary fiber is also excellent for losing weight in the cheeks. Add fruits, vegetables, and grains to your diet.

6. Slimming Generally

If you also want to lose a few pounds or change your diet in general, this can also be beneficial for slimming your cheeks. The face is one of the first places on the body where we see a difference, even if the weight loss is minimal.

To do this, calling on dietician nutritionists is the best way, so that weight loss is accompanied by a change in lifestyle and is sustainable. Overall, take into account your desire and your habits, and stay as close as possible to your feelings of satiety by eating as balanced as possible.

You will have better results if you practice sports. If you’re not a sporty person, an hour of brisk walking a day can do the trick. And if you don’t want to change your habits, and you like to wear makeup, you can try the contouring technique to create an optical effect.

Conclusion

It is important to note that performing a discectomy helps reduce cheek fat by removing part of the Bichat fat pads and thus slim down chubby cheeks. This treatment deepens the cheeks, characteristics of a thin and slender face while highlighting the cheekbones.

A hypertrophic chewing muscle (masseter muscle) makes the jaw wide. Botox (botulinum toxin) injection directly into the muscle reduces its contraction, and therefore considerably reduces its volume and mass, which hollows the cheeks.

Botulinum toxin injections are painless, carried out in a doctor’s office, and there is a reduction in volume after just a few days (around 3 to 4 weeks ). The injections will need to be repeated after 6 to 8 months, but the results are excellent