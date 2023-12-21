When talking about losing weight, why is it always about the belly or shoulder and not the face? The face also can show major differences once the weight is shed. Usually, face fat is visible near the chin causing it to double or near the cheeks where it swells. However, losing fat in general can also lead to substantial loss of face fat.

But what if it doesn’t work that way in your case? To do that you should give this article a read. We have compiled some of the most effective ways to shed weight from the facial area including the cheek and chin. Learn these tips to get a chiseled face that has been your forever dream.

What Is Cheek Fat And How Does One Get It? 6 Tips To Lose Cheek Fat Effectively

Fat spreads its tentacles all over one’s body and that is true for one’s fat as well. After the tummy and glutes, the face becomes prey to fat deposition. That is when it finds its way to the cheeks. This is called cheek fat.

So what could cause it? There are a few reasons why people get cheek fat other than gaining weight generally. It includes:

1. Age

As one’s age increases, it becomes apparent that the skin loses its elasticity and reduces collagen production, That is when they show near the face and around the cheeks.

2. Sedentary Life

We hardly move our faces except when we want to give some expression or turn to look at something. Otherwise, the use is just minimal compared to legs or arms which are used frequently. That is another reason why the area around the cheeks seems to be more swollen than the rest.

3. Genetics

Our genetics also play an important part as far as cheek fat is concerned. If you think your ancestors sported a lot of cheek fat, you should also be at risk of developing a significant amount. You may want to take care of it.

6 Tips To Lose Cheek Fat Effectively

So as the reasons for the development of cheek fat are pretty clear, we could now look into the tips to lose cheek fat. They are:

1. Increase The Cardio

Cardio exercises target vascular health and are known to have a positive impact all over the body. However the relation between cheek fat and cardio is rather peculiar. Cheek fat loss works only when there is a loss in calories and when it comes to cardio, there is no better way to lose weight from your face.

Some of the cardio exercises that could be productive include running or jogging, cycling, elliptical, and even dancing. Devote at least 40 minutes daily to cardio exercises and see the change it brings about on your face.

2. Reduce Salt Intake

This could seem like a very simple step but it is as important as the rest. Sodium when consumed in large amounts can lead to water retention which adds to the swelling of the cheeks. So as you reduce the amount, you can see that your cheek is less puffy or robust than it was earlier way.

This could give it a leaner appearance along with a calorie reduction. Additionally, taking salt in smaller amounts can reduce the chance of your body swelling up in general due to the free flow of radicals that are not oxidized.

3. Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Though we generally condemn the use of alcohol, if facial fat is your trouble, you must avoid consuming it. Not only does it increase the amount of calories you should take in a day but also inverses the metabolic rate. This means your body is not processing fat the way it should and often releases it on your face.

4. Get Your Beauty Sleep

Sleep deprivation has been linked to several causes that can exacerbate weight gain. So how do you think it is linked? Usually, when you don’t get enough sleep, hunger hormones like Ghrelin and Leptin undergo an imbalance.

What happens when these hormones go haywire? It could increase your longing to eat more food which is not balanced but in high calories like sweets or sodas. Therefore, you should sleep at least 8 hours every day.

5. Perform Facial Exercises

Since cheek fat is our area of problem, it is important to perform a lot of cheek exercises. Firstly you could go for cheek lifts where you can stretch your cheeks with lips closed and then raise the head. Not only does it reduce the fat settled around the cheek but also gives you a chiselled cheekbone that is tempting.

Secondly, you should indulge in cheek puffs which are just filling air into your cheeks and then exhaling it. When considering the benefits of this routine, you can see how it can help tone the jawline by putting some pressure on the walls similar to planks for the body.

6. Drink More Water

Drinking water is never a bad idea and when it comes to losing cheek fat, it is interesting to note that it could be helpful. Apart from hydration drinking water can help the skin retain its elasticity along with collagen. When there is enough collagen, the cheek won’t sag and could look suppler than it is.

Moreover, water has an important role to play when it comes to flushing out toxins like bacteria and unwanted products in the body. So when you drink water your body may be able to metabolize fat as intended.

Sum Up

Reducing cheek fat after following all these steps could be quite simple. Not only will be effective but also efficient in getting you the perfect look you always wanted to sport. Most of the tips mentioned here are more about preventing some habits that are not healthy generally either.

This way you can get a body that is as tempting as your face is not a downside either. However, one must keep in mind that consistency is key when it comes to these tips, You may not be able to see results within a day or two but over 3 months, you could look better after reducing your cheek fat.

