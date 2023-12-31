With the aging of men, the level of their testosterone starts decreasing, and that has the opposite impact on the level of estrogen. Hormonal balance is very crucial in a body for it to function properly and in an orderly manner. But if any one of the hormones is above or lower than its required level, then it may have a notable impact on the functioning of different organs.

Disbalance in hormones can lead to several diseases, such as diabetes, heart problems, digestive issues, reproductive problems, and much more.

Natural Ways To Lower Estrogen Levels In Men

1. You Must Avoid The Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages

Your sex hormones can be directly influenced if you suffer from any kind of liver disease. One of the prime factors that affects your liver is alcohol, and this may increase the aromatase activity in your body.

When this activity increases in the body, it increases the levels of estrogen and thus leads you to suffer from obesity. Hence, if you want to lower your estrogen, then you must either avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages or limit their quantity.

Beer is one of the drinks that is highly estrogenic, so you must consume it within limits because of the presence of Hops compound in it. If you do not want to reduce your libido and bone density or experience fluctuations in your body mass, then you must cut off the use of beer. If not, then you must consider opting for alternative drinks that do not promote the production of estrogen.

2. It Is Very Important To Do Physical Activities Daily

If you are leading a sedentary lifestyle, then it can be one of the main causes of your hormonal imbalance. Hence, you must come out of this lazy lifestyle. You should indulge yourself in some physical activities that can cause movements in your body. Laying down or resting in one position for too long every day can increase your body mass index and the level of your estrogen.

When you exercise or do physical activities daily, it increases the testosterone levels in your body and lowers the estrogen levels. This also helps in increasing your energy and metabolism, which leads to increased libido and a healthy sexual life.

3. Try To Eat More Natural Supplements

You must add natural supplements such as indole-3-carbinol and 3- 3-diindolylmethane (DIM) in your daily routine because these not only help you to reduce the level of estrogen but also promote the production of testosterone. You can also take some herbal supplements that you can easily get in the market, which claim to inhibit estrogen synthesis.

Before you start any supplements with your daily food diet, you must consult your doctor to administer them mindfully. This is because some supplements may pose a threat of allergic reaction or may react with other medicines that you are taking. With the careful consultation of the doctor, you must add supplements that can boost the estrogen reduction rate in your body.

4. Have Proper Sleep And Keep Yourself Hydrated

When you lack sleep and are stressed for various reasons, it directly affects the levels of your hormones. Your metabolism can be reduced, and this may also lead to obesity and digestive problems, so you must get proper sleep and try to stay away from stress triggers.

When you are stressed, your body produces a hormone called cortisol, which interferes with the production of testosterone, estrogen, and other hormones.

When a lot of cortisol is produced, the body starts converting the free testosterone into estrogen, and thus, there may be an imbalance in the levels of hormones. Hence, deep, complete sleep and a hydrated body are essential to maintain the balance of estrogen in men. You must indulge yourself in relaxation activities like yoga, meditation, walking, swimming, and other calming activities.

5. Lose Those Extra Belly Fat

Some studies suggest that excess belly fat can directly increase the levels of estrogen in the body. If you have a lot of belly fat, then you may go through the condition of obesity, and the stored fats may serve as a catalyst that triggers estrogen receptors, thus leading to aromatase activity.

In this phenomenon, your body starts converting the testosterone into estrogen and produces more of it on its own, and this can raise the level of testosterone in your body. When the level of estrogen increases in your body, your belly fat also increases as they are interrelated, so you must make sure to lose those fats to maintain the levels of hormones.

6. Modify Your Diet And Change Your Specific Habits

What you eat is one of the most important aspects of your lifestyle that you must pay attention to as they can directly affect testosterone and estrogen levels. Food items like beans, broccoli, soy-tofu, pinto beans, etc., are good sources to increase your estrogen. These food items have a compound called phytoestrogen that mimics estrogen and can trigger your body to stop the production of hormones, so you must include them in your diet.

When your body naturally stops or reduces estrogen production, you will not have to face any issues with your bone density, body mass, and others. You must also add cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts because they promote estrogen detoxification.

Conclusion

Estrogen in men is responsible for the proper functioning of their sexual organs, and they are present in the forms of Estradiol and Estrone. Although the concentration of estrogen in men is relatively lower than that of women, it can still directly affect their libido, sperm count, bone density, and muscle strength.

So, maintaining the correct levels of hormones is very crucial as men age so that they can enjoy a healthy life for a long time. You must follow the instructions and make necessary modifications in your lifestyle so that you can achieve the goal of maintaining the levels of hormones in your body.

