How To Sleep With Occipital Neuralgia? Know The Best Ways

Does the excruciating pain caused by occipital neuralgia make it too difficult to sleep? According to the magazine U.S. Pharmacist, 3.2 out of 100,000 people suffer from this medical condition. However, your problem associated with sleeping difficulty will soon become a thing of the past. In this article, we explain the best way to sleep with occipital neuralgia, its causes, and symptoms.

What is occipital neuralgia?

Occipital Neuralgia is a rare neurological condition in which a patient experiences shooting, shocking, throbbing, burning, or aching pain and headache. The pain is generally felt in body parts such as the upper neck, back of the head, behind the eyes, ears (usually on one side of the head) scalp, and forehead.

Causes of occipital neuralgia

Occipital Neuralgia occurs as a result of the injury or inflammation caused by the occipital nerves. In simple terms, these are the nerves that run through your scalp. Occipital neuralgia can also be caused by a head or neck injury. This medical condition can either be primary or secondary. A secondary condition happens due to an underlying disease.

Occipital neuralgia can occur due to any of the following reasons such as osteoarthritis of your upper cervical spine, compression of the greater and/or lesser occipital nerves or C2 and/or C3 nerve roots from degenerative cervical spine changes, tumors affecting the C2 and C3 nerve roots and trauma to the greater and/or lesser occipital nerves. The other common causes include cervical disc disease, an infection of the nerves, gout, blood vessel inflammation, and diabetes.

Apart from the aforementioned reasons, in many cases, the cause may be chronic neck tension or unknown origins.

Symptoms

A person suffering from Occipital neuralgia may experience throbbing pain similar to that of a shock at the back of their head or the base of the skull. The other symptoms include pain behind the eyes, an aching or burning sensation at the base of the skull, and shooting pains that begin from the base of the head and advance to the scalp.

People also experience neck pain, pain radiating through the arms, eye fatigue and eye strain, pain above eyebrows, light, scent, and sound sensitivity, dizziness, and difficulty focusing.

In addition to the above symptoms, a movement as light as brushing hair may trigger pain. This pain is similar to the one that is experienced during migraine. There are also cases where some people experience symptoms common to cluster headaches and migraines.

How to sleep with occipital neuralgia?

Generally, people with Occipital neuralgia find it quite difficult to sleep due to the pain associated with it. One more reason that makes sleeping difficult is a restriction in the neck’s range of motion that arises as a result of the pain and muscle stiffness.

People who do not get proper sleep at night will also suffer from the problem of daytime sleepiness. However, by adopting the following sleeping position, you can tackle this problem easily.

Since occipital neuralgia is affecting your sleep badly, it is best recommended to sleep on your back. When you sleep in that position, there will be less amount of pressure on your nerves. Thus, try the below tips before going to sleep.

Lie on your back

Use a pillow that offers neck support. Pick one that keeps the head and body in alignment and discourages movement.

Stay away from bending your neck as it can increase pressure on your nerves.

If you are not finding it comfortable sleeping on your back, try sleeping on your side.

However, make sure that you provide your neck with enough support. Also, keep your head and spine aligned (neutral position).

Lifestyle changes that offer relief

Try implementing the below lifestyle changes that provide relief from occipital neuralgia.

1. Avoid drinking coffee

When you drink coffee, it causes the blood vessels to narrow around the brain. As a result, your brain becomes dependent on caffeine. It is due to this reason that coffee drinkers who do not have occipital neuralgia get painful headaches when they stop caffeine.

Once you stop drinking coffee, your blood vessels will widen. Thus, it is best recommended to avoid caffeine.

2. Consume lots of water, fruits and vegetables

Make sure that you drink plenty of water. Also, eat lots of fruits and vegetables as they provide the required vitamins and minerals to function properly.

3. Stop eating refined sugar

Do you have the habit of consuming refined sugar? It is best recommended to stop eating refined sugar.

Treatment for occipital neuralgia

There are several medical procedures and surgical options used in the treatment of occipital neuralgia.

1. Injections

Botox, Trigger Point, and Nerve blocks are some of the common injections used. Of them, nerve blocks offer a dual advantage as they can be used both as a diagnostic tool and as a form of treatment.

2. Radio-frequency ablation (RFA)

A temporary pain management technique, RFA involves blasting the nerves responsible for the pain with short bursts of radio frequency waves. This method works in such a way that it helps reduce the pain signals being sent to the brain.

3. Nerve Decompression Surgery

A surgery in which the occipital nerves are “released” from the scar tissue, muscle tissue, fascia, etc. that was responsible for compressing them.

4. Neuro Stimulator Implant

Neurostimulators are often referred to as a “pacemaker for pain.” In this treatment method, a battery with multiple leads is used. As the first step, a trial is conducted with temporary lead placement and an external battery. This is done to check whether it is effective in reducing pain. Once this turns out to be successful, the possibility of a permanent implant will be explored.

The other common treatment methods include placing heating pads on the pain areas, Physical therapy or massage therapy, and Oral Medication such as anti-inflammatory medications, muscle relaxants, and Anticonvulsant medications.

Conclusion

As someone battling with occipital neuralgia, being sleep-deprived can indeed be a nagging problem. However, practicing the tips discussed above will help you easily get rid of this issue.

