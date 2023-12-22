Gut health is one of the most important aspects of human health and can be used to detect a lot of other health conditions and diseases. There are good gut bacteria as well as bad gut bacteria. It is important to increase the population of good gut bacteria and starve the others to maintain good gut health.

How Do You Fight Bad Bacteria In Your Gut? 5 Research-backed Ways To Improve Gut Health

If the population of bad gut bacteria is more in your gut, you are highly likely to develop a lot of gastrointestinal diseases and many other diseases and infections as well. Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are some of them.

However, in this article, we will be discussing some of the important and effective ways through which you can reduce the count of bad gut bacteria and thereby prevent a range of infections.

1. Increase The Intake Of Probiotics

Probiotics are one of the most effective ways through which you can increase the count of good gut bacteria. Increasing good gut bacteria can eventually starve off bad gut bacteria, which is a potential cause of many diseases and infections. Probiotics can be obtained through food items that have been fermented. However, one of the most important sources of probiotics is curd.

Greek yoghurt may also give you similar effects. Apart from that, you may also consume juices that have been fermented. Some supplements would help you have probiotics on a daily basis if you are unable to have the required amount of probiotics through food. Studies have also proven that these good gut bacteria have antibacterial properties helping destroy the bad gut bacteria.

2. Limit Your Sugar Intake

Sugar can act as a fuel that would help in the proliferation of bad gut bacteria. Especially if you are consuming sugar from processed food items, it can set up a more favourable environment for the bad gut bacteria to flourish in the gut and cause diseases and infections. Apart from that, refined sugar and added sugar can also be equally disastrous to your health.

Sugar obtained from sources of carbohydrates that are low in nutritional value can also lead to the proliferation of bad gut bacteria. Fructose from some fruits also has the same effect on the gut. Sugar content in alcohol can be considered the most dangerous when it comes to the growth and regeneration of bad gut bacteria in your intestines. If you are consuming conventional dairy products daily, this can also have the same impact on your gut health.

3. Drink Plenty Of Water

Consuming more water daily is quite important when it comes to starving off bad gut bacteria from your intestine as well as other physiological functions. Water helps in flushing out all the waste from your gut. It would also help in preventing issues of constipation. If you are constipated, you may likely develop severe health issues caused due to bad gut bacteria sooner or later.

Apart from that, consuming more water is also important to take care of the lining of mucus found inside the intestines. If this lining is not protected well, it can also create a favourable breeding ground for the bad gut bacteria.

Most importantly, preferring water over other beverages is also essential since it does not contain any type of added sugar, refined sugar, or any unwanted caloric value. On top of all these, the pivotal role of hydration cannot be stressed enough when it comes to maintaining the overall health of an individual.

4. Say No To Irritable Food Items

Irritable food items can be generally defined as foods that make you have an upset stomach. However, it is impossible to list the food items in this list since it may vary from person to person. So, it is important to observe yourself and make a list of food items that are causing you issues with your stomach.

Apart from that, it is also important to stay away from all kinds of junk foods and processed food items, that can irritate a majority of individuals regardless of personal differences. Irritable foods may destroy the balance of your gut and thereby encourage the proliferation of bad gut bacteria, eventually leading to many gastrointestinal issues.

5. Consume More Fibre

Consuming more fibre through your daily dietary choices can be one of the best ways through which you can support the proliferation of good gut bacteria and thereby prevent the multiplication of bad gut bacteria. It is better to go for plant-based food items if you are looking for fibre-rich food items.

Cruciferous vegetables are one of the main sources of fibre-rich foods. You may also rely on food items such as nuts for the same. Apart from that, it is also important to prefer whole grains over refined grains to obtain more fibre. Legumes and beans are some other options you may consider adding to your daily diet to serve the same purpose.

If you are choosing food items with probiotic fibre over the rest, it can be more advantageous to your gut health. These food items can also help in improving your digestive health, prevent bloating, prevent issues of constipation and so on. When the symptoms of constipation are relieved, the proliferation of harmful gut bacteria can also be effectively prevented.

End Result

Now, you know how to prevent the growth and regeneration of bad gut bacteria through different dietary and lifestyle practices. However, the most important method is to promote the growth of good gut bacteria through better dietary preferences. Staying away from refined sugar can also help you have a significant improvement in the concern.

Moreover, almost all of the practices mentioned for the improvement of your gut health and the destruction of bad gut bacteria are also quite beneficial to enhance and improve your overall digestive health and other major physiological functions. However, if you are facing persisting issues with your gut, get an expert consultation and seek treatment.

