How To Use Vaseline For Hair? Is It Safe To Use On Hair?

Our hair deserves the best and nothing can discount its care. However, many times, you could give it the best and it would do nothing could sit just right. So what would you do then? You could go on looking for options that are suitable and keep trying on.

However, this continuous process of trial and error could damage the hair irreversibly. This blog is going to look at a product that is known to be used on hair despite its potential threats. We will also discuss its safety concerns in detail. Read on to know what we find out.

How To Use Vaseline For Hair? 8 Simple Ways To Use Vaseline On Hair

The petroleum jelly, Vaseline hardly needs an introduction, It is used all over the world and has been identified as having multiple uses. Apart from playing its role in being a skin moisturizer, it is an excellent lip balm. Moreover, it is used as a way to deal with flaky skin is second to none.

Now getting to our topic, there are enough pieces of evidence to suggest that it is good for hair as well. So let’s look at the ways to use Vaseline for hair-

1. Moisturizes

With the dust and bacteria accumulating on the scalp could make it dry and even make its ability to retain water content, absent. This could lead to the skin being dry and devoid of its natural oils. However, using Vaseline could improve this condition.

Thanks to its greasy and oily appearance it can help the scalp get some of its natural oils back which could give it the look of properly moisturized hair. To apply Vaseline, take some on your fingertips and massage it gently onto the scalp. Always make sure you cover the hair scalp and not the strands.

2. Split Ends

Split ends are the result of damaged hair. Hair when naturally strong is elastic and cannot be broken off easily. It happens when the protein Keratin in hair is stripped off due to poor washing habits and using heating tools extensively.

Though it wouldn’t seem like a threat initially, with time, the quality of hair could worsen. Applying Vaseline to the damaged ends can give it a normal look. Take some and apply it to the strands. This should never be taken as a permanent solution in any case as vaseline cannot treat the underlying cause for it.

3. Protection

The moment we know about hair color, it is like a moth to a flame that we are drawn towards the enigma in every way. In some cases, people with premature greying can lead to using dyes to maintain the hair’s natural color. However, all the colors and dyes wouldn’t be as safe as you would assume them to be.

In such cases, vaseline is applied to the fingertips and then used to cover the skin. Dyes or colors come into contact with the skin and can lead to rash, itching, and redness. It is more prone to occurrence if the dye is made of chemicals instead of organic ingredients. Though some people do use Vaseline this way, its effectiveness is yet to be put to the test.

Is It Safe To Use It On Hair?

As we looked at the uses of Vaseline that concern hair, we saw how it can be a temporary solution and not a permanent one. Besides, the following list could deter you from using the jelly on hair as a quick remedy more than ever-

1. Oily Look

Anybody familiar with Vaseline would know how oily it is. Due to its extraction from the petroleum-making process, Vaseline tends to hold all the characteristics of an oil and is often known to give a greasy look. This might not be something that everyone would want. So keeping away from it would be your best choice.

2. Close The Pores

Our scalp has minute pores through which the protein and our hair care products often manage to help it grow. But at times, these are blocked with dirt or allergen which could restrict the growth of the hair follicles.

Researchers have been able to collect pieces of information that would suggest how applying Vaseline can also do the same for her. It could even resist washing hair several times due to its oily texture.

3. Cannot Be Removed Easily

Being made of oil and owning its properties, vaseline finds it difficult to remove from the hair and head. This doubles the risk as when it sticks to the hair, it could damage it permanently.

4. Staining

When used regularly, vaseline could leave white or grey stains on the hair. This could appear as premature graying and could upset the natural color of the hair which can alter your look.

5. Not Help It Nourish Properly

Use Vaseline on hairs that could be difficult to wash off. This feature can lead to it covering the real issues, the hair would be suffering from. And as it does no real healing, we wouldn’t discover frizzy hair or split ends for a long time.

6. Allergy

As it is a chemical product, we must also consider its potential to cause allergies like skin rashes, redness, and itching.

7. Stop Hair Growth

Vaseline clogs the pores and hair follicles which means restricting hair growth for a long time. This can work counterproductively for those trying to grow strong hair.

Conclusion

Vaseline could sure be a quick fix when it comes to moisturizing, nourishing, or giving it a shiny appearance. However, its safety still raises some concerns among hair experts. This is primarily due to its oily nature and the ability to latch onto the hair follicles even sustaining multiple hair washes.

It can not only lead to hair damage but also cause the skin and scalp to go on with a diseased condition. We are not all against using it and we believe it could be used in a graded manner. Use it as minimally as possible and on certain warranted occasions.

