Certain elements are very relevant to human health and other industrial sectors. Many people in the hospital today suffer from impaired immune function which isn’t related to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV/AIDS. Some people even complain of blurry vision. While that can also be frustrating, do you know that some children also experience stunted growth, delayed sexual maturation, and developmental abnormalities due to not having enough zinc in their system?

What is Zinc? Essential for Health

Zinc is a trace element found in certain foods like meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, nuts, and legumes as well as a transition metal that can be used to make rubber, plastics, ceramics, and sunscreens. An insufficient amount of zinc in the body can cause low cognitive functioning, abnormal growth and development of children, impaired immune system, dermatitis, etc. However, that doesn’t mean you should consume excess of it because it also has its side effects.

If you do, you could start exhibiting symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. However, it doesn’t stop there. You can also start losing copper, another trace element, resulting in anemia and neurological problems. Moreover, excess zinc in the body can damage the nerves, and cause numbness, and coordination difficulties. Additionally, the kidney will find it hard to adequately excrete substances due to renal dysfunction.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t rule out its importance in the body. Consuming it will improve your body system and make you healthy. Now, let’s explore the various benefits of this trace element.

Benefits of Zinc

1. Support cognitive function:

When you eat zinc foods, it will boost your hippocampus, (a brain region for learning and memory), NMDA (a receptor or switch for memory and learning), and overall brain function because it helps to manage the neurotransmitters, and chemicals that transmit signals between nerve cells. Moreover, it ensures a smooth flow of communication between these nerve cells when they reach a junction known as a synapse. Furthermore, its antioxidant properties enable it to protect the nerve cells from harmful molecules that cause stress. It can also assist in dealing with age-related cognitive decline and disorders because it prevents the brain nerve cells from being damaged.

2. Enhanced metabolism, weight reduction, and prevention of diabetes:

When you eat, do you wonder how they get digested? There’s something in our body known as enzymes that break down foods like carbs, proteins, and fats and convert them into energy. That’s why your excreta is different from the food you ate. Now, zinc helps to ensure that these enzymes are properly performing their duties. It also supports a hormone known as insulin that helps to regulate blood sugar to prevent diabetes and obesity to an extent. If there is not enough zinc to support the insulin, there will be an increase in blood sugar since the body cannot properly convert it to energy.

3. Better vision:

Old age can affect the eyes and cause macular degeneration (AMD) by blurring your vision or making you lose your sight. Normally, there is a high amount of zinc in the retina (back region of your eyes) as visual pigments (molecules) that help you capture light and allow you to see. However, old age can also reduce it as well as not consuming enough zinc foods. Therefore, consider consuming enough zinc foods like meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, nuts, and legumes that will protect you from macular degeneration (AMD).

4. Anti-Inflammatory properties:

Whenever there’s a sign of injury or an infection, the body’s natural defense mechanism (immune system) tries to fight it, which can cause inflammation such as redness, itchiness, swelling, etc., on the body. However, when this inflammation is too much, it can result in rheumatoid arthritis or a delay in wound healing. The anti-inflammatory properties of zinc enable it to collaborate with certain enzymes to control the production of these inflammatory substances. As a result, it helps to prevent cases of rheumatoid arthritis, speed up the healing process, and repair torn tissues from injury.

5. Antiviral properties:

People with the common cold can consider Zinc lozenges, a drug that can help to stop the reproduction of rhinovirus (common cold virus). It’s better to let it dissolve in the mouth when you start noticing symptoms of the common cold for optimal effectiveness because it can ease the throat and respiratory tissues. However, take it according to the prescription of your doctor to avoid toxicity from excess consumption.

6. Improved cardiovascular health:

Atherosclerosis is one of the conditions that can cause hypertension and stroke due to a plaque that blocks the easy flow of blood in the blood vessels from reaching the heart. This plaque can occur through the intake of harmful substances of excess calories, sugar, alcohol, smoking, etc. Zinc, along with a healthy lifestyle like exercising and avoiding harmful substances, can also help to treat this atherosclerosis by supporting the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels.

7. Enhances reproductive health:

Zinc plays a role in developing both the male and female reproductive organs. As a result, men with zinc deficiency can have low sperm quality and quantity, resulting in male infertility. If there’s enough zinc needed in the body of a woman, then she can produce and release eggs for fertilization. Moreover, it helps in the growth of DNA cells and division needed for fetal development. Do you know they zinc has also helped to prevent cases of birth defects and developmental abnormalities? This is why pregnant women are advised to consume more zinc foods to give birth to healthy children.

Conclusion

Having zinc in your body system is something you should prioritize henceforth if you haven’t been considering it. Failure to do so will attract health issues like an impaired immune system, birth defects, blurry vision, etc. However, excess intake of it can cause side effects like gastrointestinal distress, anemia, renal dysfunction, copper deficiency, etc. Therefore, when you consume the right amount of zinc, expect improved cognitive function, enhanced metabolism, weight reduction, prevention of diabetes, improved vision, anti-inflammatory properties, etc. Moreover, consult your doctor for more guidance and treatment options on zinc consumption.

