Impulsive Vs Intrusive Thoughts – What Are The Major Differences?

Our thoughts are complex because sometimes we feel we can create them, and other times, they come unwillingly. We realize that it comes and goes and sometimes suggests some things to us that can either be positive or negative. Besides, there are several cases of people who committed murder, claiming that their thoughts were responsible for such gruesome actions.

This is why understanding human thoughts is vital because it will help you know the difference between impulsive and intrusive thoughts. Now, let’s explore what these thoughts are.

Definition of These Thoughts

Impulsive Thoughts

When we talk about impulsive thoughts, they come and make us take action. It’s like they take charge of our lives and propel us to fulfill their desire. You might be just relaxing or focusing on something else and suddenly the urge to purchase a particular item will surface, even if you don’t need it.

As a result, you’ll end up touching your savings and buying them or inconveniencing people to purchase them for you. It can also make you develop the will to cause trouble. Bullies usually demonstrate this by just seeing a victim and hurting them. They never had plans to but the will to take advantage of the weaker individuals suddenly excited them.

Another way to view impulsive thoughts is their ability to make one also engage in risky behaviors like smoking, taking alcohol, engaging in unsafe sex, etc. It’s never planned but it’s powerful to influence your decision and will.

So when you see someone acting without thinking of the consequences, that is the result of an impulsive thought. It might come along with regrets because you’ll realize your decision wasn’t the right one.

Moreover, there are cases of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) among victims of impulsive thoughts because they cannot maintain focus. So, they are easily distracted by these thoughts, affecting their activities. Other personality disorders that may be caused by impulsive thoughts include borderline personality disorder (BPD) or antisocial personality disorder (ASPD).

Intrusive Thoughts

These kinds of thoughts also occur involuntarily, however, they won’t propel you to take immediate action and you don’t need them. It will just be lingering in her mind like a frequent whisper that hurts you against your will. Sometimes, murdering thoughts can invade a person’s mind even if he/she doesn’t intend to murder anyone.

It can even occur as being pessimistic about life without your will. For instance, you can suddenly feel you will fail your exams even if you despise them. Suicidal thoughts or depression might even set in if these thoughts keep repeating themselves.

Moreover, there are certain cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), whereby individuals might have anxiety due to these thoughts which can be distressing. Some retired soldiers also experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), due to the gruesome killings they have caused on both innocent and guilty victims.

It can also occur if you have a very traumatic experience in the past that keeps invading your thoughts to ruin your mood and day.

While these two thoughts usually act against our will, certain differences set them apart.

Differences of These Thoughts

1. Nature and Origin

Impulsive thoughts have the power to make one satisfy an urge without considering the consequences. It is backed up with action. While it’s involuntary, it doesn’t linger on one’s mind for long. However, intrusive thoughts invade the mind and cause unnecessary pain, distress, anxiety, and possibly depression if care is not taken.

It’s not backed up with action, instead, it serves as a constant reminder of an unwanted intruder in the form of a mental image, fear or harm, etc., ruining your mood. Therefore, its timing is usually long compared to impulsive thoughts.

2. Association with Disorders

People with impulsive thoughts are known to experience impulsive disorders like intermittent explosive disorder and borderline personality disorder. They also exhibit ADHD, which can affect their concentration and self-control.

On the other hand, victims with intrusive thoughts have been shown to experience obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), featuring frequent obsessions such as contamination obsessions, harm obsessions, sexual obsessions, religious or moral obsessions, etc., that aren’t needed, and causing anxiety. Some of them also exhibit symptoms of anxiety disorders like:

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)

Panic disorder

Social anxiety disorder

All of these can cause anxiety. Let’s not forget post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This disorder can be like a curse due to invading thoughts that just enjoy hurting individuals against their will.

It can be in the form of a painful memory that can haunt you regardless of whether you’re guilty or not. Some people try to use drugs or alcohol to suppress them but they are only causing more harm to their health. The best thing to do is get therapy or visit a doctor who may prescribe drugs to treat it.

3. Control and Awareness

One major difference between impulsive and intrusive thoughts is that the former can be recognized but there’s partial awareness of its effect because of the fun in satisfying an immediate urge. As a result, you can still control it.

Meanwhile, the latter doesn’t allow you to satisfy an urge, it constantly judges you or makes you feel bad due to its uncontrollable nature which can cause anxiety and distress.

4. Examples

People with impulsive thoughts can engage in risky behaviors that lead to death or land them in trouble, spend money impulsively above their budget, or speak without thinking.

However, individuals with intrusive thoughts can have disturbing mental images that won’t go away, panic, excessive anxiety, depression, etc. So, when you notice these symptoms in you or anyone, seek medical help immediately before it escalate into disorders and worse still, death.

Conclusion

Intrusive and impulsive thoughts are thoughts that shouldn’t be taken for granted if you want to be in control of your life. Since our thoughts are complex, learning about their features and differences can help us manage them thoughtfully. Impulsive thoughts usually involve involuntary thoughts that require immediate action without considering the consequences.

Meanwhile, intrusive thoughts just enjoy hurting you and causing you constant pain because you have no power to control them. The solution is to be aware of them and visit a healthcare provider immediately to avoid further damage.

