Health Officials Worried About An Increase In Seasonal Illnesses

The issue of seasonal illness is common these days, but since it is the holiday season, it has become a cause of concern for health officials. Also, in the last month, there has been a surge in seasonal illnesses in the United States of America, which has increased the concern of health officials. According to health officials, they have noticed approximately a 200% spike in the cases of influenza since last month. Also, there has been a 60% spike in the cases of RSV and 50% in the cases of COVID-19.

Seasonal Illnesses Spike Amid Holiday Travel

According to Dr Darian Sutton, a medical contributor at ABC News, people tend to spend more time indoors in the winter, and being close to infected people makes it easier for germs to spread. Also, in a situation like this, there is a higher chance of people getting infected with illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Thus, it is important for people to be careful when they huddle indoors in order to prevent the spread of infections.

According to the data available, older adults are at higher risk of getting infected with these seasonal illnesses. The data shows that people over the age of 65 have been hospitalized more, and in many cases, it led them to death. Hence, children and older adults have to be protected the most, especially in this holiday season.

However, the latest information from the Washington State Department of Health shows that there are not many flu cases reported in the state right now, and the numbers are still low. However, nine people have sadly passed away from the flu this season, but the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has remained steady, and it has not increased or decreased much.

However, doctors are worried because the percentage of pregnant women getting vaccinated is almost 15% lower than it was last year, and this decline in vaccination rates among pregnant women is a cause for concern among healthcare professionals.

Dr Darian Sutton wants to make sure pregnant women understand how getting vaccinated is important for their health. According to Dr Darian, if pregnant women get infected with seasonal illnesses, then it can increase the chances of having the baby too early. Also, it can lead them to go into labor pain too soon or even have a miscarriage. Therefore, it is important for pregnant women to get vaccinated to keep their babies and themselves safe.

Also, doctors and healthcare officials are watching out for a new form of the COVID-19 virus because this new variant of COVID-19 is causing more than 30% of the coronavirus cases in the northeastern part of the United States of America. It means that this particular version of COVID-19 is becoming more common, and thus, health officials are keeping a close watch on it to understand more and make sure they can take the right steps to manage the situation.

Dr Darian Sutton said that the things people have been doing to protect themselves, like wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and getting vaccines, still work well against these seasonal illnesses. Thus, it is important to use these methods to stay safe and reduce the chances of getting infected.

However, the main reason for concern among health officials is that if people take these seasonal illnesses lightly during this holiday time, then the cases may rise abruptly. Also, people are travelling a lot due to the holiday, which will continue past the New Year celebration. Thus, there are higher chances of increasing the cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 in the following months. However, if people adopt preventive measures, then these seasonal illnesses can be prevented.

