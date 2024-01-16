Is IBS An Autoimmune Disease? Find Out The Truth!

Are you dealing with Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) for a long period? Well, there can be many reasons for having discomfort and mild pain in the bowel. But do you really think that it is situated with an autoimmune system? So, with the suggestions from healthcare experts, IBS is not considered an autoimmune disease as it totally has different characteristics. Also, IBS is generally characterized by a functional disorder that continues with abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Besides, it does not show signs of intestinal damage or disease.

Similarly, autoimmune diseases are mainly caused due to bacteria, fungi, toxins, and viruses. So, the basic differences between these two are periods of having certain symptoms and what affects the body. However, if you want to know some of the basic differences in in-depth knowledge, then you can go through this article.

What Is IBS, And Why Is It Caused?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common problem that can happen to anyone and is similar to many gastrointestinal diseases. Besides, in these situations, the gastrointestinal tract (GI) is affected the most, leaving you with discomfort, mild pain, or other potential side effects on your health. Some of the main causes of IBS are given below-

It may be due to the increase of bacterial or viral infections of the GI tract.

Bacterial overgrowth or changes in gut bacteria can be other reasons for IBS.

Moreover, inflammation in the intestines, food poisoning, or muscle contractions in the intestine can be one of the causes of IBS.

Again, many mental disorders like stress, anxiety, or mood swings can be reasons for IBS.

What Symptoms Are Associated With IBS?

Irritable Bowel movement is a common disease that affects the stomach and intestine. Some symptoms which are associated with IBS are-

You might suffer from changes in the appearance of bowel movements.

Also, there can be abdominal pain, cramping, or bloating that is related to passing a bowel movement.

Further, there might be changes in how often you are having a bowel movement.

There might be increased gas or mucus in the stool.

Additionally, you may feel the sensation of incomplete evacuations or uncertain weight gain or loss.

These symptoms are common and can be treated with over-the-counter medications or home remedies. However, if there are certain symptoms like rectal bleeding, iron deficiency anemia, diarrhea at night, excess vomiting, and other severe problems, then contacting the healthcare provider can be the best choice. They will eventually treat you with the best advice, and you will be back to normal activities.

What Is An Autoimmune Disease And What Is Its Connection With IBS?

Autoimmune disease is a common condition that triggers food poisoning and can happen to anyone. Besides, it is normally caused by the attack of various foreign particles like bacteria, viruses, or other agents that cause pain and discomfort to any part of the body. If you have a weaker immune system, it is likely to attack at faster phases rather than those who have stronger immunity. Moreover, it can lead to sickness, and you may have difficulty while doing your daily activities.

But do you really think that autoimmune disease and IBS are associated with each other?

Well, IBS is normally caused when the healthy bacteria in the gut get infected, causing difficulty while breathing. Similarly, an autoimmune disorder is caused due to unhealthy lifestyles and changes in diet. However, a recent study suggests there is a possible link between IBS and autoimmune disease, which usually shows symptoms associated with IBS.

Diagnosis And Treatment Of IBS

Diagnosis Done By Doctor

When you are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, then there is no test to definitely diagnose it as it shows usual symptoms that can be easily treated at home. However, if there are any severe symptoms that are triggered by food and lifestyle changes, then immediately contacting a doctor would be the best choice. They will give you better advice after knowing your medical history and the reasons for having IBS. Some diagnosis methods are-

Rome Criteria Or Regular Visit To Doctor: In this method, doctor analysis is based on the belly pain and discomfort that happens for a day once a week. Here, the doctor treats the changes in stool consistency, frequency of defecation, and other symptoms.

Based On Types Of IBS: There are many types of IBS that can be triggered by many factors. So, doctors first analyze the types of IBS and then give proper antibiotics to recover the syndrome.

Diagnostic Procedures: Apart from knowing history and medications, if no safety signs are seen, then doctors can go through diagnostic procedures. It includes colonoscopy, CT Scan, and upper endoscopy.

Laboratory Tests: If you are suffering from IBS, the doctors can also go through various laboratory tests like breath tests for bacterial overgrowth, stool tests to know the consistency, lactose intolerance tests for compounds present in the blood, and other tests.

Treatments Associated With Curing IBS

Once doctors get on to evaluate the proper diagnosis, they can give you pieces of advice to get relief from IBS shortly and safely. Moreover, it can be effectively treated with various home-based remedies that will help to get rid of IBS and further complications. Some of the best treatment methods are-

If you are suffering from mild symptoms, then the first thing that should be controlled is the stress. It is the major reason for IBS, which especially happens to children.

Again, it can be duly treated by making changes in lifestyles and food habits.

Moreover, you must avoid foods that trigger your symptoms.

Include more high-fiber foods, drink plenty of fluids, and exercise regularly to be healthy for the mind and body.

Further, get enough sleep and avoid alcohol or smoking to stay healthy.

Bottom Line

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common disease that triggers certain foods, drinks, and lifestyle changes. Also, IBS can affect your career, your relationships, and almost every part of your life. Further, it can lead to inflammation and damage to the healthy cells of the body. Besides, there are many mental conditions like stress, anxiety, or a weaker immune system that do not allow your senses to function properly and cause IBS.

However, with the above treatment and knowing the symptoms, you can treat this disease and live a healthier and happier life thereafter. However, if certain serious effects happen, then contacting gastrologists can be a better choice to know the exact reasons and treatments.