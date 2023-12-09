Kentucky Has Confirmed Its First Case Of Chronic Wasting Disease

A news release in Kentucky reported its first-ever case of chronic wasting disease in the city, the report was given by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR- let’s explore the deets here.

The first chronic wasting disease in Kentucky has alarmed the forest departments and also made sure that every wildlife center is notified of the same. But how did the disease spread? You can take it from an experiment that was conducted by a hunter. Yes, you heard it right! It was a hunter who invested this infection into a white tailed buck, the buck was 2.5 years old and was infected in Ballard County.

Department of Wildlife Resources Sounds Alarm Over 1st Chronic Wasting Infection

It was only during the opening day of the modern gun deer season when the whole thing happened. It was during November that the white-tailed buck got infected and later the two tests (that were conducted separately) confirmed that the infection was present. It indeed came as a shock and people are still wondering how things took a U-turn here.

The officials at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR also released a statement on the same- they gave a statement about how they never hoped for this day to come. It is indeed a big deal and the department was already preparing for it. The commissioner at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR, Rich Storm stated how they expected this but never thought it would be a reality. The whole plan was devised around 20 years ago, with an increase in the best science resources available on time.

This whole thing advanced within this 20 year of span and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR was ready but not prepared for it. There have been many collaborators for the same project, including many partners, hunters, and even the meat processors. There have been taxidermists, and other diagnostic testing facilities with government agencies that were included in the same collab. Everything was aimed at one thing- to enhance CWD surveillance efforts for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife hosted a media availability via Zoom this morning to answer questions related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) being detected in a deer that was hunter-harvested in Ballard County in November. See link – https://t.co/xj2u2bZ6SR. — Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (@kyfishwildlife) December 8, 2023

This CWD or chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in around 32 US states with a preparation that has been carried out for 20 years. Exploring the basics of chronic wasting disease, it is a fatal and neurological illness that is not treatable to a great extent. The members of the deer family (usually the white ones, mules, and elk) experience and are prominent in North America. It has always increased with time and many of the departments were planning and preparing to screen through the same. The same is true for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR who were all in for 20 years and reported their first case just recently.

People cannot get this infection and it is only fatal for the deer family. It is also contagious to the monkey family who come in contact with the brain or other body fluids of the infected deer (and related family members). This type of disease isn’t just another infection but is caused by a special class of microbe called the transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or the TSE and is related to the class of the PRIONS or the protein infectious particles. They all are coined as non-living pieces of protein and are not only life-threatening to deer but other nonhuman primates. It’s not a bacterial or viral infection and hence cannot be cured that easily – it is caused by prion (a special protein).

Emergency Plans of 2021

Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Missouri, and Tennessee have already reported the cases in Kentucky (there is just one state left for the same) and the emergency plan is already activated. This was planned during September 2021 and now they are planning to establish the CWD surveillance zone around the western part of the state – as reported by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or the KDFWR.

People are just recommended to not eat meat of deer and related species that might be affected by this neurological disease as it can lead to adverse conditions.

