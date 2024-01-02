Does L-Theanine Help With Weight Loss? Understand The Relationship

Today, aiming for a healthier lifestyle has become increasingly urgent, especially among those seeking weight loss. Our modern style of living, which is characterized by a sedentary lifestyle and processed dietary choices, has led to weight gain, obesity, and a surge in body-related issues. Let’s check How L-Theanine helps with Weight Loss.

In the middle of all these, mainly when the youth is dealing with the difficulty of losing weight, the search for quick, effective, and sustainable solutions has emerged. One of the most promising avenues for the same is L-Theanine.

Join us as we explore the role and relationship of L-Theanine and Weight Loss.

What is L-Theanine?

L-theanine is an analogous amino acid found in tea leaves, plants, and fungal species, particularly in Camellia Sinensis. It is a non-protein amino acid, a unique component that the human body cannot produce naturally but must be obtained through different dietary resources.

This constitution of green tea and fungus was first discovered in 1949 by Japanese scientists. Also known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, it influences brain function and thus promotes a range of cognitive benefits. One of its profound benefits also includes weight loss and fat loss.

Below is the detailed analysis for the same:

Does L-Theanine Help with Weight Loss?

L-Theanine has been associated with and prompted for weight loss for a while. This amino acid analog found in green tea is claimed to show fat loss effects in mice by activating the browning of subcutaneous White Adipase Tissue (WAT).

However, while green tea extracts are rich in antioxidants (particularly catechins) and may assist in numerous health benefits regarding weight loss and fat loss, L-Theanine is one of the controversial topics with support and opposition.

According to some research, L-theanine plays a crucial role in controlling appetite, particularly stress eating or emotional eating. As it is commonly known that chronic stress can often result in cravings for sugary, fat, and calorie-rich food, the stress-relieving properties in this compound can help in managing these cravings.

Also, some individuals claim that when consuming L-Theanine with caffeine may have suppressive effects on body weight and fat accumulation. This effect has been commonly observed in studies over mice where even a high-fat diet combined with L-Theanine showed a noticeable reduction in body weight and fat.

Similarly, since this compound supports sleep quality, the connection between good night sleep and effective weight management is noteworthy.

However, L-Theanine isn’t a standalone solution for overall weight loss, and it requires a holistic approach along with regular exercise and a balanced diet.

The relationship between L-Theanine and weight loss goes beyond the conventional narrative. This compound can offer numerous benefits by encompassing appetite control, metabolic influences, and promoting sleep quality. However, it isn’t a magical solution but a subtle, valuable contribution.

Also Read: HOW TO USE SEA MOSS FOR WEIGHT LOSS? DOES IT WORK?

L-Theanine for Weight Loss Dosage

Determining the exact dosage for weight loss can be crucial since factors like age, body weight, overall health, and tolerance level influence it. Although there isn’t a specific universally recommended dosage for weight loss.

Here are some general guidelines:

Start slow, perhaps a lower dosage such as 50 or 100 mg, depending upon what suits better according to the individual’s sensitivity. Typically, the common range is 100 to 200 mg per day, but some individuals may require up to 400 mg daily to experience the benefits.

Similarly, when consuming it with caffeine for weight and fat loss benefits, the standard ratio is 1:1 or 2:1 L-Theanine to Caffeine.

For weight loss benefits, taking the dosage during periods of stress and anxiety and before meals and exercise is better.

However, the individual response to weight loss can vary. therefore, it is essential to consult a doctor before adding them to your routine.

L-Theanine for Weight Loss Benefits and Side Effects

Benefits

It is known for stress-relieving properties and thus manages stress-related and emotional eating habits. Not just that, but by promoting relaxation, it also helps in better appetite control, especially during high-stress times.

When consumed with caffeine, it offers metabolic support and may prevent weight gain and fat accumulation. It is the synergy between both compounds that, by influencing metabolism, supports weight loss and weight management.

Quality sleep is crucial for weight management, and L-Theanine offers calming sleep benefits, thus offering benefits.

Side Effects

Some individuals may experience sensitivity to the dosage.

This compound may interact with certain supplements or medications, especially the ones focused on treating stimulants, anxiety, and blood pressure.

Although it may promote relaxation, some individuals may experience drowsiness, especially with higher doses.

Allergies, especially to those who are allergic to tea and similar substances.

Mild digestive issues like abdominal pain, nausea, and stomach discomfort.

Who should not take L-Theanine?

Although L-theanine is considered safe for most people, specific individuals may have to exercise caution:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, due to limited research on the compound.

Children or lower dosage only after consultation with a healthcare professional.

Individuals with low blood pressure or those on blood pressure medication may experience a similar drop.

Anyone who is allergic to tea or other similar substances.

People are on medication, especially stimulant medication and antihypertensive drugs.

Individuals with liver conditions must be cautious about the dosage and must consult with a doctor first.

Individuals with sensitivity to amino acids.

Read More: IS CORN GOOD FOR WEIGHT LOSS? UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF CORN IN A HEALTHY DIET

Conclusion

Overall, exploring the potential connection (and benefit) of L-Theanine and weight loss reveals a multi-faceted answer beyond a straightforward approach. While the supplement doesn’t directly aid in weight and fat loss, it may have several supportive benefits.

However, when trying to lose weight, instead of just relying on supplements. It is crucial to focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise schedule. Weight loss with medications and supplements alone isn’t a healthy approach and may have implications in the future.

Also, when approaching such supplements, make sure you are under the guidance (and consultancy) of a doctor, certified nutritionist, or a healthcare expert. Upon experiencing any side effects, stop the usage immediately.

References