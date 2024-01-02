Legionnaires’ Disease Claims One Life And Another Hospitalized Following Stay At NH Resort

In the concerning public health development, an outbreak of Legionnaries’ Disease has been reported at a popular New Hampshire resort, leading to one fatality and another individual hospitalized.

Two people who were staying at the same hotel in Whitefield, NH, were diagnosed with a severe form of pneumonia, i.e., Legionnairs’ disease, which is associated with lung health. It is reported that both the victims were from different places and stayed at the hotel in completely different time frames. The investigators have not yet found out the exact source of the infection, and the research is still in process. For now, they are investigating the water system of the hotel because it in the only possible source that can carry this bacteria for now.

Legionnaires disease is the fatal form of pneumonia that is spread in humans and is caused by Legionella bacteria, and it is known to contaminate water. When people go near fountains, take showers, go to hot tubs, be in air-conditioned rooms, or drink water that has previously been contaminated by this bacteria, they get infected. Hotels, hospitals, and apartment buildings are more likely to put people at risk of this disease because these places have a large water supply.

According to the report released by the CDC, the effects of legionella bacteria can be seen in humans within two to fourteen days of exposure to such situations. When someone gets infected with this disease, they start showing signs like headache, shortness of breath, cough, fever, and muscle aches, and in such cases, one must immediately go and see the doctor.

As the exact source is not yet confirmed where these two got contaminated, the hotel took the help of the social media platform Facebook and posted that they are currently working to determine the cause of this situation. Two visitors who were from Rhode Island and Massachusetts were diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease even though they were never in contact with each other.

To identify the source of infection New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services have closed the facility hot tubs in the hotel, and the resort is also cooperating with them. Among the two infectants, the one who was from Massachusetts died a few days ago, while the one from Rhodes Island is currently hospitalized and is under observation and treatment.

The resort claims that they are very committed to the visitors who come to them for a stay during their holidays and are sympathetic towards the victims and their families. However, it is not yet confirmed that the victims were infected at the resort because they must have visited several other places during the visit. Also, according to the CDC, the risk of Legionnaires Disease infection is higher in adults who are aged above 50. This is because as individuals grow in age, their immune system gets weaker, which leads them to get infected easily. Apart from that, people who smoke, have diabetes,, and other chronic diseases are more at risk from this severe disease, and hence, they must be careful.

The health officials have urged citizens and travelers to get themselves checked up if they experience any signs of pneumonia so that they can get treated at the right time. This information is especially for those who have recently traveled out of state and have stayed at the hotel for the time being. It is also for those who have visited hospitals or health care institutes as these public places are primary sources where one can come in contact with deadly bacteria and viruses.

