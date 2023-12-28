Low-Carb Meat-Based Diets Linked To Future Weight Gain: According To New Research

Eating a low-carb diet consisting of meat is not beneficial for low body fat in the long term. This was declared by a study done at the Harvard University School of Public Health in Boston. Dr Qi Sun, an associate professor of Nutrition and epidemiology, has stated about his study in a Journal published this Wednesday. Dr Sun mentioned that people who consume whole grains, plant-based proteins, and olive oil for the long term can maintain low fat for longer.

This study was accomplished by comparing diet and its effect on two groups of people over a period of four years. The first group ate a healthy low-carbohydrate diet containing vegetables, fruits and plant-based protein; the other group ate refined grains, meat and dairy products in their diet. Weight loss is the main concern of people, and they tend to forget about the long-lasting effects of their unhealthy diet, said Dr David Katz, a specialist in lifestyle medicine.

According to the research, people who consumed healthy non-tropical olive oil, vegetables and whole grains lost around 2 kg of fat in four years of time. However, at the same time, another group of people who consumed dairy products, meat, and refined grains as part of their diet gained 2.3 kg of fat.

In this research, the daily calorie intake through carbohydrates was reduced to 40%. However, people who consumed unhealthy fats through meat, refined grains, and dairy products gained weight that lasted longer than others. The second group focused on losing weight through animal protein and related low-carbohydrate diet, which made them gain weight in the longer term.

Dr Binkai Liu, research assistant at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, mentioned that the second group with a meat-based diet gained over 2.3 kg weight in 4 years.

In this Journal, published this Wednesday, the accumulated result of a total of three studies was stated. Dr Kutz said that the results of these studies are mostly theoretical and don’t give proof against any type of diet. There are many factors responsible for weight gain and loss, including genetics, lifestyle, and metabolism.

In the journal, it was mentioned that all the participants of the three studies were completely healthy and were under 65. It was cleared before the search that they didn’t have any terminal or chronic diseases or family history of the same.

In the research, younger people who were less active and weighed more were closely observed. It was determined that people who consumed more animal-based protein and carbohydrates gained weight for longer periods of time. However, people who prioritized plant-based protein, no dairy products, vegetables, and fruits lost weight over time and didn’t gain much.

The concluding result of this research and study on people was that simply consuming any low-carb foods is not effective in long-lasting weight loss. Dr David Katz mentioned in his e-mail that consuming a carb diet with animal protein and dairy products had temporary effects on their weight loss. As the reports suggested, people who adopted plant protein lost 2.2 kg of weight in four years.

According to Dr Qi Sun, the quality of your low-carb diet is important for long-lasting weight loss. Simply eating less carbohydrates with animal protein won’t be sufficient. More significantly, choosing fresh fruits and vegetables over meat is more beneficial in long-term weight loss. The researchers advised that natural drinks like coffee, tea, red wine, or just water are the best choice for low-sodium beverages rather than soft drinks and alcohol.

