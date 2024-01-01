Best Ways To Lower Your Cortisol Levels To Reduce Stress

A healthy mind is a healthy body. To maintain overall health and well-being for the physical body as well. To have a healthy mind one should control their feelings and emotions and mostly manage their stress.

Stress is a condition of mental discomfort if left unchecked manifests into physical conditions like tiredness and inactive. Cortisol is the steroid hormone behind causes stress by affecting several aspects of your body and mainly helps your body to regulate the stress response.

A lower amount suggests good mental health and therefore ensures to lower amount of stress by influencing cortisol levels. This article is a brief on how to and the best ways to lower your cortisol levels.

What is Cortisol?

Before jumping to any conclusions on how to lower cortisol levels let’s take a look at what Cortisol is, how it functions, and its signs. From the Adrenal and Endocrine glands of your kidney a steroid hormone is released these are cortisol and are responsible for several bodily responses, especially its response to situations of stress.

It is also responsible for suppressing inflammation, regulating blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and controlling your sleep and wake cycle. It also influences and controls the body’s use of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, or metabolism. All these massively impact your overall physical, and mental health and well-being.

How to lower your Cortisol Levels

1. Regular Exercise

Engage in physical activity and exercise to stay active, physically fit, and healthy. Activities like walking, jogging, yoga, dancing, or swimming and exercises like strength training are also great ways to reduce cortisol levels by promoting relaxation with the help of endorphins released which are the natural mood boosters of the body.

Yoga is a great option for strength, balance, and flexibility along with promoting good heart health and sleep which is important for managing stress and lowering cortisol levels in the body.

2. A mindful meditation

Practicing activities such as mindfulness, meditation or deep breathing exercises aids to calm your mind and also reduce stress. The levels of cortisol are lowered by the release of the body’s relaxation response.

3. Healthy Sleep Habits

Always prioritize quality sleep by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. This includes a dark, quiet, and comfortable environment and a relaxing bedtime routine. Be sure to sleep and get up at the same time regularly and ensure it is not interrupted and you sleep around 7-9 hours or 6-7 hours with short naps during the day. Sufficient and healthy sleep ensures the regulation of cortisol levels.

4. A healthy and Balanced Diet with nutrients

Consuming a healthy amount of food, especially at the right time helps a lot to maintain cortisol levels. Whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats support overall health and well-being. Do avoid sugary along with processed foods and beverages especially caffeine which are likely to spike cortisol.

5. Social support

We humans are social beings and of course, spending time with loved ones or seeking social support accompanied by enjoyable activities are sure ways to reduce stress and manage cortisol levels. The feeling of connection and support boosts productivity and promotes overall well-being.

6. Laugh and Have Fun

Relaxing activities as well as laughing which brings joy lowers the amount of cortisol levels. Hobbies or likable activities and watching comedies are some common methods to laugh and have fun.

7. Limiting Stress Triggers

Certain triggers spike up your stress, try avoiding or minimizing them as much as you can. Manage your time effectively and set boundaries which help reduce chronic stress.

8. Have time in nature and outdoors

Spending time in Nature or having time outdoors has a calming effect and fulfills our mind. It is proven that it has positive effects on physical and mental aspects and reduces cortisol levels.

9. Limiting screen time

One of the best advice to reduce your stress or lower cortisol levels today is to limit your screen time. Reduce exposure to screens, especially before bedtime, the blue light which is emitted from digital devices causes damage to the eyes in the long run disturbs sleep patterns, and increases stress.

10. Relaxation Techniques

Certain physical activities or steps such as gentle stretching, progressive muscle relaxation, and taking lukewarm baths are proven to reduce cortisol levels and unwind yourself. These are followed by several athletes and have effective results on stress or mind management.

A few other options include using supplements only after the advice or supervision of an expert. These supplements are available without prescription within the market and there are also options that you can only obtain through a prescription.

Having a whole or plant-based diet regulates proper cortisol levels within your body. As obvious proper hydration is also substantial for a healthy cortisol level. Aim to have at least 3-4 liters of water each day to be sufficiently hydrated.

How To know if you have a high cortisol level?

In conditions of high cortisol levels, you might notice signs such as weight gain, especially over your face and abdomen. You can also see the thinning of the skin along with the feeling of irritability, intestinal problems such as constipation and bloating, and even diarrhea, anxiety, or depression.

You can also take a cortisol test at home or at a lab with your blood, urine, or saliva to understand whether your level of cortisol is high within your body. A cortisol test is available to purchase which you can test yourself at home

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lowering cortisol levels and reducing stress involves incorporating certain changes and steps done consistently. These include lifestyle changes, relaxation techniques as well as daily routine changes.

Remember regular physical activity which includes exercise, a proper and healthy diet accompanied by a consistent and comfortable sleep is the key in simple words. Always remember stress is a mental condition and sometimes it turns out to be a problem, therefore visit a healthcare professional to undergo a detailed checkup to determine if there lies any underlying conditions and for effective treatment.

Take safety measures and precautions as well as stress-reducing techniques balancing all these to promote overall health and well-being for the long road ahead.

