Does Apple Juice Make You Poop? 7 Major Benefits Of Apple Juice

Are you dealing with constipation? Finding it difficult to poop every morning? Try Apple Juice, then.

Apple juice is a popular beverage enjoyed globally. Along with its excellent taste, drinking apple juice regularly has a lot of health benefits as well. You may have probably heard that Prune juice may help you poop, but did you know Apple juice have the same benefits?

Yes, due to its high water content, range of nutrients, and laxative properties, Apple juice may make you poop.

Join us as we delve into the science behind How Apple juice makes you poop? Make sure you stick to the end to discover more benefits of this refreshing beverage.

Apple Juice For Constipation- The Science Behind It

Apple juice has mild laxative properties that make bowel movement smoother in the morning.

Apples are naturally rich in fibre and sugar alcohol and have high water content. Pectin, the soluble fibre in Apples, is important in assisting digestive health and regulating regular bowel movements. However, Apples as fruits have more of this fibre; however, the content may reduce during the juicing process.

Besides that, apples are rich in Sorbitol, a sugar alcohol (remains the same in apple juice as well) that draws water into the intestine, creating a gentle laxative effect and thus regulating bowel movement. However, the Sorbitol levels in Apple juice are generally low, and therefore, their laxative effect may vary amongst individuals.

Apple Juice To Make You Poop? How To Make And Drink It?

For making Apple juice, choose fresh fruits, perhaps varieties like Fuji, Gala or Granny Smith, since they work well for juicing. Now gather all your ingredients, including Apples, Water, Honey and Cinamon (optional). Cut the apples into pieces and start juicing them. Either use a juicer or blend apples and water in a blender and strain them later. Once you have the juice ready, strain it or drink it with the pulp. Having apple juice with pulp may provide added fibre benefits. Add honey and cinnamon at this stage if you want to adjust the taste.

How Much Apple Juice To Make You Poop? When To Drink It?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer since the amount of Apple juice for laxative effects can vary for individuals. However, if you are just starting, consume roughly 240 ml. and observe your body’s response.

For best laxative results, drink Apple juice on an empty stomach in the morning since the fasting digestive system may enhance its effect.

Or, you can include Apple juice right before your meals to stimulate the digestive process.

How Long Does It Takes For Apple Juice To Make You Poop?

Apple juice is mildly laxative, and thus it may not have an immediate pooping effect for everyone. The impact of Apple juice on digestion isn’t immediate, and it may take a few hours or sometimes a few days, depending upon individual to individual. Some individuals may poop in a couple of hours after having Apple juice empty stomach, whereas for others, it may take a multiple-day routine to show benefits.

When To Stop Drinking Apple Juice?

Apple juice can be an excellent addition to improving your digestive health, but moderation is the key even with this natural beverage. If you are experiencing digestive issues, including bloating, abdominal pain, or bowel difficulty, discontinue the juice immediately.

7 Major Benefits Of Apple Juice

Besides its potential laxative benefits and impact on digestion, Apple juice may also have further advantages:

1. Antioxidants

Apple Juice is rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and polyphenols. These antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals and offer protection against chronic diseases.

2. Vitamins And Minerals

Apple Juice contains numerous essential minerals, including various B Vitamins, Vitamin C and potassium. Incorporating Apple juice into your regular diet may promote electrolyte balance and provide energy to the metabolism.

3. Hydration

Apple Juice can be a hydrating beverage, adding to your regular water intake.

4. Heart Health

The antioxidants and fibre content in Apple juice may lower the risk of heart disease.

5. Boost Immune System

The Vitamin C content in Apple juice may promote White Blood cell production, thus improving the ability of our body to fight seasonal infections.

6. Anti-inflammatory Effects

The anti-inflammatory compounds, especially quercetin in Apples, may reduce inflammation.

7. Improved Cognitive Functions

Apple juice, a rich source of antioxidants, may positively affect cognitive function. It may also protect the brain from oxidative stress.

Side Effects Of Apple Juice

Although drinking Apple juice may have numerous benefits, certain individuals, or sometimes the juice in excess amounts, may have side effects. For instance:

Apple juice is high in sugar, and thus, it may not be the best choice for Diabetes patients.

Apple juice can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels.

Similarly, Apple juice can interact with the bacteria in the mouth due to its high sugar content, leading to dental cavities and eroding tooth enamel over time.

Consuming Apple juice in excessive amounts may lead to bloating, diarrhea, and digestive discomfort among individuals.

Being acidic, apple juice may result in heartburn and acid reflux among acid-prone individuals.

Individuals on a weight loss journey may have to deal with calorie intake issues if consumed in large amounts.

Consuming commercial Apple juice may have a risk of contamination.

Sum Up

In Conclusion, the impact of Apple juice on bowel movement (whether it makes you poop or not) can vary. Although Apple juice is laxative in property and has adequate fibre (when consumed with pulp), whether it treats poop issues is subjective. However, if you plan to start, add Apple juice to your early morning routine and observe its impact slowly.

It may not deliver immediate benefits as any commercial laxative, but it can slow gradual improvement in both digestive health and bowel movement. Also, be mindful of any side effects, especially blood sugar spikes and digestive issues, while following this trend. For further assistance on constipation, consult a healthcare professional for expert guidance instead of only relying on such hacks.

