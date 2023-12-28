The new COVID-19 JN1 variant, what are the medical facts about this newly detected variant? A new variant has been detected in around ten countries. Named JN.1, it is part of the Omicron lineage.

Detected for the first time in the fast summer, then in 12 countries, this Omicron sub-variant. It is also present in the United States, and even in Europe, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, and even Iceland. Virality, and symptoms, here is what we need to know about this new variant.

What Is COVID Sub Variant JN.1? How Serious Is JN.1?

According to specialists, the appearance of the JN.1 variant is not unrelated to this resurgence of the virus. At the beginning of December, it concerned 30% of Covid cases recorded in the laboratory.

If JN.1 takes the lion’s share, it is because it benefited from a mutation making it more transmissible and more resistant to antibodies, thus outperforming all the other variants. However, Scientists reassure: that there is no indication that it would cause particularly virulent symptoms.

How Is This JN.1 Variant Different From The Others?

According to the data analyzed so far, this variant contains a large number of mutations which probably gives it increased transmissibility due to its immune escape. According to different research carried out by Scientists on the new variant JN1.

It was recorded that no country having observed it has reported a particularly worrying clinical severity profile with this new variant. More transmissible, therefore, but no reason at this stage to think that JN.1 is more virulent than other variants. It is probably a little early to be definitive, but it has not been reported increased virulence to date with JN.1.

6 Major Symptoms Of New Covid Strain

Fever Cough Fatigue

It was stated that the clinical picture is similar to that observed with the Omicron variant.

Do you think you have symptoms of Covid? Is good you’re conscious about the virus because the health authorities have observed an increase in Covid cases since the end of November, with an increase in new variants, in particular sub-variant JN.1.

Another symptom of Covid JN.1, the sub-variant which is progressing (December 2023). The most frequent symptoms reported among cases of BA. 286 are as follows:

Loss of taste and loss of smell are more common with this new variant. However, differences in the prevalence of certain symptoms, such as ageusia and anosmia, seem higher in the JN.1 group than in the other BA.2. 86 group, but these differences will need to be confirmed.

JN.1 skin symptoms. In addition to the usual symptoms of COVID-19, British doctors warned at the beginning of November of skin symptoms specific to BA. 286, and likely to lead to eye symptoms. Away from the other Covid variant.

JN.1 could present physical symptoms such as rash, eye irritation, or on the face. However, we must not minimize the symptoms of Covid. because these symptoms can completely immobilize previously healthy patients. These are very ill patients for two to three days in bed at home, with restless and disturbed sleep and loss of food. We understand that very elderly or very fragile people can experience these episodes of COVID-19 very badly and can even be in danger of their lives.

Scientists also point out that with this new variant, we do not yet know the proportion of infected people who will develop long-term COVID-19. Whereas with the previous Omicron sub-variants, around 10% of those infected had long-term after-effects of vividness, something highly disabling.

Should Specific Health Measures Be Put In Place In This Context?

In this context, and while the bronchiolitis epidemic is taking hold and the flu epidemic is imminent, should specific health measures be put back in place?

Not necessarily, provided that basic barrier gestures are already respected to protect against the risk of contamination and that eligible people are vaccinated to reduce the risk of being contaminated or contracting a serious form of the disease.

Which is far from being the case currently. Since the pandemic created fear in the first year, this led to almost the entire world’s total denial state.

How To Protect Yourself

Health professionals repeat it again and again: vaccination remains essential, especially for the most vulnerable. The elderly, those who are overweight, and those suffering from chronic illnesses are considered priorities. But vaccination coverage remains unsatisfactory. At the end of November, it was reported only 24% of people over 65 had had their injection.

Scientists call for vigilance during the holiday period, where family reunions provide an ideal breeding ground for the virus. Among the now well-known barrier gestures, the organization insists on wearing a mask in the event of symptoms. In busy places and in the presence of vulnerable people. These measures remain an effective way to protect against respiratory infections and their complications.

What Steps Should You Take When You Are Positive

With the peak of the pandemic behind us, the rules have been relaxed. Since February 2023, systemic isolation for people testing positive is no longer compulsory. In the event of contamination, it is nevertheless strongly recommended to isolate yourself and avoid contact with vulnerable people.

Serious caution must be applied as we enter an intense period of virus circulation in some prone countries around the world. These viruses are highly contagious.

Remember that the Covid vaccination campaign targets all people aged 65 and over, people at risk of serious illness, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and USLDs, as well as people living around or in regular contact with immunocompromised or vulnerable people, including healthcare professionals.

These populations are eligible for vaccination from 6 months after their last injection of the vaccine injection ( 3 months for immunocompromised people).