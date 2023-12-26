Vasectomy is a surgical intervention performed in males when it comes to contraception. This is one of the most reliable as well as permanent options you may choose when you decide not to have kids anymore as a couple. Nowadays a lot of couples prefer vasectomy over surgical contraceptive intervention in females since they might have already gone through responsibilities such as labor and delivery.

This is one of the most optimistic things happening around us since couples are enlightened and willing to take up shared responsibilities without making a big deal with the stereotypical gender roles in reproduction as well as contraception.

However, in some cases, Vasectomy may also fail, leading to the regrowth of vas deferens. In order to suspect failure and regrowth. It is important to make yourself aware of the early symptoms and signs that indicate the same.

This article would help you understand them in detail and thus be cautious with yourself and take necessary preventive or curative steps to fix them so that you would not have to face the complications of medical termination of pregnancy, which is quite unwanted for you and your partner for the time being.

Vasectomy Regrowth Signs

1. Discomfort

It is quite normal that you may experience a kind of discomfort after getting the procedure done. However, this would only be a matter of a few days or weeks. If you find this discomfort bothering you for a prolonged period of time. There can be a possible complication down there.

It can be a valid sign of the regrowth of vas deferens or it can also be caused due to any other health issue. No matter what, if there is a persisting discomfort, it is quite important to consult with your vasectomy surgeon and then find the root cause of the same.

2. Unexpected pregnancy

This is the obvious sign that indicates your vasectomy was a failure. However, this cannot be considered an early sign or symptom of a vasectomy failure. In such cases, no preventive measures can be taken in order to fix the failure and bring things back to purpose.

However, it would help you be cautious in the next intercourses. Apart from that, if you are someone who prefers a permanent choice, you may also consider surgical intervention in females for contraception. Considering temporary contraceptive methods such as condoms may also work for you if you are not that particular about a permanent option.

3. Semen Test

Once you are done with the vasectomy procedure, your surgeon may ask you to visit his or her office during regular intervals. This is to analyze your fertility and make sure that the procedure was a success. There are a couple of tests and analyses done during these regular checkup routines and the semen test or analysis is one the most conclusive among them.

If the test finds the presence of sperms in the semen, the patient might have regained his fertility through the regrowth of vas deferens. Hence, it is always important not to miss out on these checkups so that you will not end u having another contraceptive failure.

4. Changes in the ejaculation pattern

Apart from the lab tests and routines that are performed once in a while. It is also important that you keep an eye on the pattern of your ejaculation if you have someone who has undergone the procedure of vasectomy. Normally, the volume of the ejaculative fluid would be lesser in relation to the days when you had not undergone the surgery.

A considerable difference in the consistency of the fluid can also be noticed. If you find both the consistency as well as the volume similar to the days before surgery. It might be an indication of the failure of the procedure.

5. Irregular menstrual cycle

If your partner is having an irregular menstrual cycle after your vasectomy. This can also be a possible symptom of a failed procedure. In such cases, make sure to seek the consultation of your surgeon as well as a gynecologist as soon as possible in order to avoid an unwanted pregnancy. It would also help to fix the issues with the regrowth of vas deferens and do the necessary.

6. Post -Vasectomy Pain Syndrome (PVPS)

This is another symptom indicating a failed vasectomy procedure. Just like the discomfort experienced after the surgery. Pain in the groin area or in the abdomen is quite common soon after the procedure. However, the pain is also temporary if the individual is healthy and the procedure is a success.

In most cases, this Post-Vasectomy Pain Syndrome (PVPS) might not be an indication of the regrowth of vas deferens. Rather it is highly likely to be an early sign of any kind of infections or health complications. However, regrowth of vas deferens can also not be neglected as an option if you are experiencing the issue.

7. Unusual appearances in the scrotum

If you notice any lumps or similar appearances in your scrotum. This can also be an indication that your vas deferens are regrowing and reconnecting after the vasectomy procedure. Hence, it is important that you let your surgeon know about such changes. So that you would be able to find out if the surgical intervention has been a failure or not.

In most cases, a vasectomy failure may first appear in your scrotum in the form of palpable structures. Making it quite important to have an eye on them.

Conclusion

Now you know how to observe yourself in order to find a vasectomy failure in the early stage itself. It is also important that you stay away from further sexual intercourse or at least unprotected intercourse. Once you suspect the procedure has been reversing in its effectiveness.

Along with that, being strict with your routine checkups is also quite important. This can give you a professionally verified assurance regarding your fertility that has been inhibited. Observing yourself, your sexual life, as well as the menstrual cycle of your partner also has a lot to do with analyzing the success rate of your vasectomy.

