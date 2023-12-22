Male Aggression Is Lessened By Women’s Tears Chemical

A new study has surfaced with yet another discovery about the human brain. According to the study, male aggression is reduced after sniffing female tears. Sounds peculiar, but it’s true. Rodents have shown the same nature during research and studies. A rodent-aggressive male gets calm after sniffing his partner’s tears.

An anonymous study was conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. The lead of this study was Shani Argon; she mentioned in her study report that women’s tears have a chemical that reduces brain activity responsible for anger and aggression. This study was published on Dec 21 this year in an open access Journal in PLOS.

How Does The Smell Of Female Tears Affect Male Aggression?

It is known among biologists and researchers that rodent males get less aggressive as they get the smell of female tears. The basic term for this activity is known as Chemosignaling, which is less understood by humans.

The research was rigged and was designed to make partners believe that the female was cheating on the male. The revenge aggression seen in males was measured, and then they were tasked to sniff a liquid that they didn’t know what it was. It was noted that their aggression level significantly decreased after smelling the liquid.

To confirm the effects, researchers took those males to MRI when they were aggressive and let them sniff the emotional tears of women without them knowing. The MRI showed two portions of the brain: the ‘Prefrontal cortex’ and the ‘Anterior Insula’. In the MRI scan, both the aggression-related regions were hyperactive when the person was angry. Activity in those regions decreased by 40% after they smelt the tears.

The emotional tears of humans are odorless, so the men didn’t understand what they were smelling. The game was repeated with different people many times, but the results were the same every time. Men showed aggression and, after sniffing women’s tears, calmed down.

The relation between female tears and male aggression confirms the chemosignaling in humans, not just animals. Researchers stated in their report that women’s tears contain chemicals that signal a male’s brain to reduce aggression significantly. Earlier, this property was only seen in mice, but now it’s clear that humans exhibit the same chemosignaling.

What Is Chemosignaling- According To Recent Research?

Previously, only rodents were believed to have social chemosignals in their female tears. This chemical property of these animals reduces the male rodent’s aggression by half. When a human male gets aggressive, his testosterone gets amped up, and it is seen in recent research that female tears reduce those testosterone levels. This leads to a decrease in aggression in males by 43.7%.

This research done at the Weizmann Institute of Science has proved that the brains of human males also react to chemosignals. Shani Argon, lead of this research, said in her statement that they collected more than 60 male olfactory receptors and used female emotional tears on them. Four of those receptors responded to the chemosignals and showed a calm nature.

The research on humans came after several tests on human olfactory receptors, Shani mentioned in her report. She and her team found that after smelling female emotional tears, the male brain showed an increased connectivity between aggression and olfaction’s neural substrate. This connection leads to the depletion of anger by nearly half of males.

Putting together all the data from this research, Shani mentioned that female emotional tears send chemosignals to male brains. These signals decrease activity in the prefrontal cortex and the anterior insula of a male brain. The main purpose of this property in females is to protect themselves from aggression, Shani mentioned at the end of her report.

