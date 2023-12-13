Massachusetts is again suffering from the cluster of Hepatitis A, where almost 10 people are reported infected. The report also suggests that it is happening the same as the outbreak of 2018, which led to 592 cases, among which 20 people were killed.

According to the report of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), almost 10 cases have been confirmed since September 1 this year, which has doubled the rate from November 1, 2023.

Out of 10 cases, 7 are suffering from a severe condition and have been hospitalized. Among them, 7 are men and 3 are women, as per the report of MDPH. The age of patients falls between 36 and 60, among which the maximum patients belong to the medium age range.

Till now, MDPF has not confirmed any death, but the condition of the patients is critical. The department has also reported that most patients are homeless or have a history of injection or other drugs. All these patients have sought services at the Bosten clinics, and they have been treated and sheltered in the same place.

MDPH is unable to track the real cause of this outbreak as no patients have traveled outside Massachusetts. There is no common food or drugs found that can link the patients among them. So, the department believes that it is similar to the outbreak that occurred in 2018.

The Similarity Between The Hepatitis A Outbreaks Of Massachusetts and San Diago

The cluster of Hepatitis A is also similar to the 2017 one that happened in San Diago. Several homeless individuals were affected, and they were used to injecting drugs. This epidemic was declared finished in early 2018, which had triggered almost six months of health emergency.

This era has also faced 592 severe cases, among which 20 deaths have been recorded when the outbreak occurred. Homeless are mostly blamed for the death and were concerned as the targeted market for this persistent disease. Now, the department is more concerned about the Massachusetts outbreak and warning the state of its hit.

According to the MDPH statement, outbreaks in both places are part of the national wave of hepatitis A, which started in 2016. As per the record of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this medical emergency has spread in various states in the US, including Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Maryland. Other states have also declared an outbreak of hepatitis A in the year 2019 after CDC announced almost 424 deaths nationwide.

In this regard, Massachusetts has officially declared the outbreak to be finished by 2020. According to health officials, the 2023 Massachusetts hepatitis A outbreak is a new wave that needs to be tackled as soon as possible. They have also mentioned that the cause of the disease can be intercourse or chronic liver diseases, which can risk the health of global travelers.

MDPF Warning To The Local Health Leaders

To tackle this problem, the department has coined some of the symptoms that are observed in the affected people. High fever, nausea, and loss of appetite are some of the common symptoms that can be seen in patients with hepatitis A.

In chronic cases, people can also observe yellowing skin and diarrhea that tends to happen between two weeks to six months, as per the suggestion of the CDC.

The MDPH has advised all the local health leaders to vaccinate high-risk patients, especially those who are homeless or in unstable housing. The department has also suggested the leaders check the medical history of each patient to identify if they were used to any injected and non-injected drugs or have chronic liver disease.

