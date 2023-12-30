Medicare Denies Coverage, Leaving Millions Of Older Americans Unable To Afford Newly Released Weight Loss Drugs

New weight loss drugs are temporarily out of reach of many older Americans because Medicare cannot pay the required fees. The earlier data shows that Wegovy and Zepbound are considered proven obesity-reduction medicines for losing weight that are capturing the attention of celebrities. It is also showing promising results by helping people get slimmer bodies than ever.

According to a recent source, drugmakers and a wide-ranging bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are challenging to change the recent situation next year. Besides, as the obesity rate is rising among older people in America, some lawmakers are stating that the United States cannot afford to keep a decades-old law or any restrictions for a long time. Also, they said that they could not prohibit Medicare from paying for new weight loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound.

According to the information provided by the Food and Drug Administration, it was stated that new obesity-reducing injections called Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound have already treated millions of cases.

Besides, with the help of these injections, people can lose as much as 15% to 25% of their body weight. Also, it acts by imitating the hormones that regulate appetite and helps to give fullness between the gut and brain when people eat.

Why Are Recent Weight Loss Drugs Out Of Reach Of Millions?

According to recent research, experts stated that the cost of the drugs spent by celebrities has largely been limited for wealthy people. Moreover, the shortage of these drugs is a big reason for limited supplies.

Moreover, there are many researchers who suggest that weight loss drugs can save the government billions over many years because they help to reduce some of the health issues or chronic diseases that come from obesity.

Further, many private insurers often do not cover the medications and sometimes put strict restrictions that stop people from accessing them recently. Moreover, the earlier data shows that a large international body found a 20% reduction in the risk of many chronic diseases. It is said that there were fewer cases of heart attacks for those patients who were using Wegovy.

Also Read: Teenage Obesity Can Be Fixed With New Drugs, But Teens Don’t Get Them

Additionally, according to the data provided, people such as Oprah Winfrey and TikTok influencers said they have a severe impact and can reduce weight by taking Wegovy. However, the rule by Congress about the health insurance plan for older Americans to get prescriptions could not cover medications for maintaining weight. Also, the report suggests that Medicare will have obesity screening and behavioural treatment if the body mass index goes over 30, as it is considered obese people.

Again, as the statement of Wenstrup, who is a nutritionist and dietician, said, new medications show that weight-loss drugs are helping people slim down. Also, this year, medicare will be allowed to cover the forbidden antiobesity medicines. Also, people are now realising that better health is almost essential if one is seeking savings.

Besides, according to the previous report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they stated that about 40% of the nearly 66 million people enrolled in Medicare had obesity. Also, there are about 42% of adults who are struggling with obesity, especially in U.S. populations.

Moreover, according to the statement of doctors, drugs that lead to weight loss are only part of the most effective strategies to treat patients with obesity. Also, the conversion recently has shifted, debating whether obesity treatment is worthwhile or figuring out how to make the economy work.

However, a recent study signifies that these drugs can naturally help many by preventing heart strokes, heart attacks, or even deaths.

More: Low-Carb Meat-Based Diets Linked To Future Weight Gain: According To New Research