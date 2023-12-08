New Study Proposes Exercise Might Accelerate Aging

Doing exercises is a healthy habit to live a longer, healthier, and happy life. Also, it is necessary for athletes, sportspersons, and fitness freak individuals to boost stamina and maintain physical and mental well-being overall. However, new studies suggest that doing heavy exercises can harm the body and lead to a faster age.

The report was recently updated by a group of Scandinavian scientists who came up with new fears in their research that exercises can give shorter lifespans. The reasons could be many, like lifestyle changes, eating an unhealthy diet, and avoiding the natural standard of living. Further, the researchers at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland stated that exercises might not be helping individuals live longer lives and may make them age faster than they would otherwise.

How Are Exercises Affecting Body And Mind And Leading To Age Faster?

Although the comprehensive study on this new research has not undergone peer reviews yet, it has recently been awarded a national sports medicine prize in Finland. Also, It holds the commonly held belief from ancient times that intensive exercise leads to healthier and happier lives. There are multiple studies suggesting those who are doing exercise live a healthier life than those who always avoid it. But, it is a big concern that has led many runners to question and follow further.

According to new research, exercise may not be a reason for the longevity of individuals; instead, it can lead to early aging. In a New York Post report, scientists explained that excessive pressure on the body can immensely accelerate the aging process. Further, it shows all aging symptoms like fine lines, wrinkles, weight, blurred vision, and others.

According to researchers at the University of Jyvaskyla, the experts explained that physical exercise might be part of the larger picture, but in some cases, it may have negative health benefits affecting overall performance and well-being.

The research was conducted in Finland over a 45-year period and gave a new vision for every exercise doer. Also, the study reveals that biological aging was more accelerated than those who were doing physical exercises for some time or rarely.

Also Read: Revolutionary Brain Boost: Thalamus-Targeted Stimulation Unleashes Remarkable Cognitive Recovery!

How Is Research Done By Scientists?

According to new research, those people who exercise actively may not live a longer life because of their workouts than those who perform a moderate amount of physical activity. Also, they live a happier life because they intensively develop physical and mental well-being. However, when researchers filtered for lifestyle factors, the number of people having early age dropped immediately.

This research was done by conducting a study on more than 11,000 Finnish same-sex twins between 1975 and 2020. Also, the participants who were involved self-reported the intensity of their physical activity. Further, they were categorized into four groups;

Sedentary

Moderately Active

Active

Highly Active

Besides, it stated that persons in a sedentary group are less likely to die early as compared to those in the active group with no additional benefits of performing high levels of exercise. Further, the fact of this research is that those individuals who perform the highest levels of exercise are likely to be 1.8 years of age more active than those who are living with moderate levels of exercise.

Also, according to the report of the World Health Organization, adults aged 18 to 64 should do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75–to 150 minutes of excessive aerobic physical activity a week. Besides, many lifestyle changes like drinking alcohol, smoking, Body Mass Index, education, and others are gradually decreasing the aging efficiency of individuals and affecting overall health.

More: Researchers Get A $2 Million Grant From The NSF To Keep Fighting Airborne Pathogens