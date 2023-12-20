More Americans Reporting Long-Term Fatigue, According To Recent Study

A concerning trend is emerging as a growing number of Americans report experiencing long-term tiredness, a phenomenon that extends beyond the normal fatigue associated with a busy lifestyle.

According to the report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) suffer from severe tiredness that may last up to six long months. They also speculated that even if the person with CFS rests enough, it won’t benefit him in any way they can experience pain and mental confusion. The long-term impact of such cases can have both mental and physical consequences, and the strategies to address this issue must be discovered soon.

Research Findings: Growing Numbers Of Americans Experience Persistent Fatigue

CDC and other health officials collected the data of several Americans who reported this issue in 2021 and 2022 and studied the information closely. They later found that about 1.3 percent of the U.S. adults were in the counting of these estimated numbers, and they all have the same common grounds i.e., chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). As stated by Dr Elizabeth Unger, who is one of the authors of this report, this is not a “rare illness” and has been around for a long time. However, she also says that this can get worse with exercise, work, and other physical activities.

However, the CDC’s doctor reveals that there is no known cause for this condition to occur, but as suggested by the results of the research on the human body, there is a possibility that it is due to the overreaction to an infection. Since this is not a newly observed illness, this condition has prevailed in human society for 40 years now. The first cases were reported in the villages of New York, but since the diagnosis was not clear, the possibility of CFS was ruled out.

When these cases first surfaced, the doctors then dismissed them, calling it psychosomatic, which meant that it was not a physical issue but was related to mental or emotional health. As revealed by Hannah Powell, a woman from Utah, doctors used to think that CFS was a mental sickness and it showed symptoms like anxiety and depression, but recent studies have wiped out this speculation.

The new report by CDC suggests that an estimated 3.3 million U.S. adults are currently dealing with the symptoms associated with the CFS. Other findings of the studies suggest that the cases are found equally, whether they’re men or women. However, people who are wealthy have ruled out this possibility, as the people who have been reported to suffer from CFS are found to be financially incapable. The cases were also measured between white and black people, and there was a slight but significant difference between the numbers, as white people were the ones with higher percentages.

According to Dr Brayden Yellman, who is a specialist at the Bateman Horne Centre, the people who usually come in with this issue have health care coverage. The patients say that they are suffering from COVID-19 instead of CFS because this is not an illness that can be easily detected or diagnosed. Also, the director of the University of Michigan’s Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Centre, Dr Daniel Clauw reveals that there has been no drug developed to control or treat this condition.

Although the studies have not yet revealed any exact cause and treatment for CFS, according to the doctors, it generally happens to individuals with a past history of serious illnesses. People with a history of COVID-19, malaria, and other diseases are more likely to develop symptoms of CFS and thus get tired easily and unable to do any high-intensity physical activity. As the study on this continues, there is hope that sooner or later, we will get effective treatment and know the causes of this illness.

