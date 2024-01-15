Teeth infections are not a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of thing anymore, as they can be found in every second person you know. Various dental habits affect oral health, including cavities, loose gums, etc. However, these infections or oral issues can be treated permanently with root canal procedures, but if you are looking for some natural antibiotics, then you must go through this article to find them.

You can manage and prevent your tooth infections without paying a visit to a dentist with the help of some natural antibiotics. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects of the ingredients can control the development of the microorganisms that contribute to these tooth infections.

Natural Antibiotics That Can Treat Your Tooth Infections

1] Rinse Your Mouth With Baking Soda

One of the best ways to manage your tooth infection is to rinse your mouth with baking soda solution for about 1-2 minutes daily. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of the powder can wash away the bacteria that are found in between your teeth and other areas of your mouth.

All you have to do is mix a teaspoon of baking soda into half a glass of water and stir it well. Take a sip and move it in your mouth for one to two minutes, as this will take out all the particles that are stuck in your teeth and gums, and you will also get an odor-free mouth. To get long-lasting and best results, you must rinse your mouth with this solution daily in the morning. This solution can help you manage cavities and also address other dental issues that may arise due to different factors.

2] Treat Your Infection With Ginger

If you have those infections causing harmful bacteria in your mouth, then the risk of having tooth infections will only get higher, but you can use ginger to treat or prevent the situation from occurring. There are multiple ways in which you can use ginger to control your infections, such as applying its paste, chewing it as a whole, or consuming it as an infusion.

The reason why you experience relief in pain caused by infections after the application of ginger is due to the therapeutic effect that it provides. The glycerol present in this spice is good for managing the bacteria and also stops their further development and growth. So you can use this natural ingredient that is easily found in your kitchen to get rid of the tooth infection.

3] Apply Turmeric Paste To The Infected Area

You can also use turmeric because of its antioxidant properties to treat your tooth infections, as it is an easily found natural ingredient that has a significant effect on your oral as well as overall health. This is one of the spices that you usually use in various dishes such as curries and vegetables or add to your food to provide color.

Some toothpastes have this ingredient as one of the main components, so you can use that to brush your teeth in the morning and manage your tooth infection. You can also mix this in water and gargle with it before brushing your teeth or make a paste and apply it to the infected area for the best results. When you apply the paste, you must leave it for a few minutes and then rinse it with warm water.

4] Crush The Garlic And Apply To The Infected Area

There is another Ingredient in your kitchen that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively treat your tooth infection. You can use garlic to get rid of the bad odor from your mouth that is due to the presence of bad bacteria stuck in between your teeth. You can crush the garlic and apply the paste directly to the affected area and leverage the benefits of this daily-used spice.

Allicin oil found in garlic will help you reduce the growth of bacteria, thus contributing to the fight against tooth infection. You can also use garlic supplements available in the markets to manage your oral infections, but you must ensure that you do not use more than the recommended dose as it can cause internal bleeding.

5] Leverage The Benefits Of Cloves

Pressing cloves between your teeth is one of the remedies that you must have used once in your life. This is because it is the favorite remedy of grandparents and mothers that they will suggest to you if you have toothache due to infection. This is because this is a natural spice that is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, and you have seen its proven results.

Apart from that, the active ingredient that is found in the cloves is used as a substance during root canal treatments. You can either use the whole clove or its oil to reduce the symptoms of tooth infection. If you are using oil, then you will have to gently rub it over the infected area with a cotton swab or soft fabric. If you are opting for the whole clove, then you have to chew it with the affected teeth to release the oil in the exact area.

Conclusion

Going to the dentist for your oral problems and health is good, but if they can be addressed effectively with the use of antibiotics, then why not leverage their benefits? You can easily get cloves, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and baking soda in your kitchen, which are well-known ingredients that have antioxidant and antibacterial properties. The components found in these natural antibiotics are not only beneficial for your oral health but also good for other health benefits.

It is a good habit to include these in your oral care routine so that you can not only control or manage the infections but also prevent them in the future. These infections can redevelop or reoccur, so you must embrace these natural remedies in your daily life to enjoy healthy and stronger teeth and gums for a long time.

